Ravichandran Ashwin's perfect response to Mitchell Starc after dismissing him

India defeated Australia by 75 runs in the second Test in Bangalore

Ashwin had the perfect response to Starc

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia by 75 runs in the 2nd Test of the 4 match series held at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru earlier today. It was Ravichandran Ashwin who was the architect of the victory as he picked up 6 wickets in the 2nd innings of the match as Australia were bowled out for 112.

The two teams went at each other right from the word go and left no holds barred as they constantly sledged each other when the opportunity arose.

One such incident took place when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Mitchell Starc in the 30th over of the 2nd innings. Ashwin bowled a slightly straightish delivery, which Starc completely missed, thus leading to the ball crashing into the stumps and dismissing the man who caused some trouble to the Indian bowlers in the first innings.

As soon as Ashwin got the wicket, he was seen pointing to his head in celebration. As he did so, many people were confused as to why he did it and even questioned the unique celebration.

However, if we rewind, and go back a few days, Starc was seen intimidating Ashwin’s Tamil Nadu teammate Abhinav Mukund during India’s 2nd innings. During the 7th over of the innings, Starc bowled a bouncer which Mukund top edged, thus leading to the ball flying over the ropes for a six.

Starc was clearly not amused with what had happened and looked back at Mukund, and pointed towards his own head in an attempt to try and tell Mukund that he will bowl another delivery to his head. However, Mukund was unperturbed and responded by pointing to the boundary.

As Mukund hit the six, Starc tried intimidating him, but Mukund laughed it off

So, while bowling during the 4th day’s play, Ashwin was out there to get revenge as he clearly remembered Starc’s strategy to intimidate his teammate. Luckily for Ashwin, he was able to get the wicket of the 27-year-old Australian.

Ashwin was named the Jana Bankable Player of the match for his superb spell in the 2nd innings, while KL Rahul was named the Man of the Match for scoring 141 runs in the entire match.

The series is now level at 1-1 and the two sides will have all to play for tin the 3rd Test which will take place in Ranchi from March 16-20 after which they will travel to Dharamsala for the fourth and final Test.