IND vs AUS: 3 batters who could score the most runs in the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi 

After their comprehensive triumph in Nagpur, Team India will look to make it two in two when they play Australia in the second of the four-match Test series. The upcoming fixture is set to kickstart at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

After winning the toss in the first Test, it all went downhill for Australia as they just couldn't withstand the hosts' potent spin attack in both their innings. The Aussie batters looked absolutely clueless as they registered poor scores of 177 and 91 in their two innings, respectively.

India, meanwhile, bossed the match throughout. While their bowling made merry of the conditions in Nagpur, the batting unit was spearheaded by skipper Rohit Sharma, who hit a fantastic century.

Lower-order contributions by Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) also largely helped India's cause too as they put up 400 on the board.

With the surface in Delhi likely to assist spinners once again, batters from both units should look to apply themselves and count once they settle at the crease and score big.

On that note, let's take a look at three such batters who may have a memorable second Border-Gavaskar Test starting on Friday.

#3 Virat Kohli - India

Virat Kohli missed out on a big score in the previous game in Nagpur when he was dismissed off an innocuous outside leg-stump delivery by Todd Murphy.

The dismissal disappointed a number of fans, who were awaiting the modern-day master to weave his magic in Tests.

However, their wait might come to an end as Kohli will be rearing to go on his home ground in Delhi. The local lad, who has mustered 467 runs at an immaculate average of 77.8 in Delhi in red-ball cricket, would be confident of ruling the roost in the whites as well.

#2 Steve Smith - Australia

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 1

One of India's prime arch nemesis, Steve Smith is similar to Virat Kohli in putting the best foot forward against the toughest of opponents.

The Aussie vice-captain has made life extremely difficult for the Indian bowlers over the years. His average of 72.16 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the most by any batter from either nation. Moreover, Smith's 1,804 runs against India includes eight hundreds and five half-centuries.

The World No. 2 Test batter once again seemed to be one of the most comfortable Aussie players on the turning deck in Nagpur alongside Marnus Labuschagne.

With his right application and eagerness to battle out against quality bowling attacks, Smith makes for a tough nut to crack for India.

#1 Rohit Sharma - India

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 2

Unarguably the best batter from the first Test, Rohit Sharma was at his best in Nagpur. On a track on which the other Indian top-order batters largely failed to get going, he remained imperturbed and showcased vigor and class.

The 120-run knock by Rohit set the tone for India, who went on to score 400 and batted Australia out of the game.

A century in the first innings of the series would certainly boost the skipper's confidence for the remainder of the series, who would love to replicate his heroics in the second Test.

The visitors will be eager to see Rohit's back, otherwise another defeat might be on the cards for them.

