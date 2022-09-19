IND vs AUS: 3 Indian players who can be game-changers in the 1st T20I

The three-match T20I series between India and Australia is set to begin in Mohali on Tuesday. After a dismal performance in the Asia Cup 2022 where the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the final, India will be eyeing a positive start to the series.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in the squad and are likely to feature in the playing XI in the first T20I having recovered from their injuries. Umesh Yadav will be replacing COVID-positive Mohammad Shami, who was initially named in the 15-man squad.

With that said, let's take a look at three players who can make the difference for Team India on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya can effortlessly turn things around for his national side and the first encounter between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 is a testament to that quality. The Baroda all-rounder has been in phenomenal form since making his comeback to the international stage.

The 28-year-old has scored 331 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 142.06. Pandya has also been handy with the ball, managing 12 scalps at an economy rate of 8.57.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

England v India - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Jasprit Bumrah's return to the XI will be a major talking point in the first T20I. His exceptional death-bowling skills were greatly missed in the Asia Cup campaign as India struggled against the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The 28-year-old has made a name for himself as an economical bowler with the rare ability to hit the blockhole at will. He holds the record for the most maidens bowled in T20Is.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Surya Yadav.

At No.4, Suryakumar Yadav is a key batsman in the T20I setup. In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 26 balls against Hong Kong. He is the Men in Blue's highest run-getter in the T20Is this year, with 567 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 182.31.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old stunned everyone with a blistering 117 off 55 in the 3rd T20I vs England where the Men in Blue fell short while chasing a mammoth 215. However, Yadav has many a time shown his potential to be a match-winner and Australia could fall prey to his belligerent heroics on Tuesday.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the T20I series? India Australia 0 votes so far