Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI - Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Indian team will be looking to clinch the series

India were always expected to bounce back after the defeat in the first ODI as they are too good a team to go down without a fight, that too in their home conditions. Virat Kohli and his men showed good character and determination at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot yesterday and put on a stellar performance with both bat and ball to level the series 1-1.

Both the teams now move to Bangalore for the series decider, which will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Rohit Sharma’s fitness is a matter of concern for India as the opener injured his shoulder while fielding during the second ODI and had to be taken out. It’s the same shoulder that has troubled him in the past as well and he looked in visible discomfort after the injury.

Australia have a couple of selection conundrums of their own to deal with. Josh Hazlewood has been overlooked for the last couple of games, with Kane Richardson being preferred as the third seamer because of the variations he possesses. Given the fact that Richardson was very expensive in the second ODI, the visiting team might be tempted to give Hazlewood a go in the decider.

Ashton Agar’s place in the XI might be under the scanner as well, as he has not contributed significantly with the ball in the two games he has played so far.

India’s record in series deciders in limited-overs cricket has been near perfect in the recent past. Apart from the decider they lost against the visitors in the ODI series in 2019, they haven’t been beaten in any of the deciders they have played in the last 12 months (as far as bilateral series are concerned).

Here is everything you need to know about the third ODI between India and Australia:

Match Details

Date: January 19, 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 01:30 PM (IST)

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Weather Forecast

It will be partly cloudy in Bangalore on Sunday with the humidity going up to about 51%. However, there are no chances of any rain. It won’t be as cold as it was in Rajkot either, as the minimum temperature forecast to be registered during the day is 18 degrees Celsius. The playing conditions should be pleasant.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium is generally flat but occasionally assists the spinners as well. However, the most important factor at this ground is the altitude.

Due to its higher altitude (in comparison to some of the other grounds in India), the air is much thinner and the ball travels quite a distance. Even the miss-hits go for sixes at times there!

This is a very tough ground to defend. The captain winning the toss should have no hesitation in deciding to bowl first.

Probable XI

India

Virat Kohli was very confident about Sharma being fit for the third ODI, but if the Indian vice-captain continues to feel the pain, the team management might not want to risk his injury. In case he doesn’t play, KL Rahul will be promoted up the order, while Kedar Jadhav will be slotted in at no. 5.

However, if Sharma is a 100% fit, India are likely to go with an unchanged XI, with him and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting and Rahul coming down at no. 5 (just like the last time).

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

Australia might think about replacing Ashton Agar with D’Arcy Short. Short is originally an opening batsman but possesses the skills to bat in the middle order as well. While his batting credentials are better than Agar’s, he can be the visiting team's fifth bowling option as well, along with Marnus Labuschagne.

Kane Richardson might also have to make way for Josh Hazlewood, who Australia might use with the new ball while holding Pat Cummins back for the middle overs.

Predicted XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Prediction

India’s performance in Rajkot was an ominous sign for the visitors as the Men in Blue looked in complete control and stuck to their gameplan as well. It has all the makings of a close game at Chinnaswamy, with both the teams capable of winning. But, given that India know the conditions so well, they might get the better of the Aussies in the end and clinch the series 2-1.

Live Broadcast and streaming details

The third ODI between India and Australia can be watched live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It can also be watched online on the Android app Hotstar.