IND vs AUS 3rd Test Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Having claimed a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia by winning the first two Tests inside three days, India will go into the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore with the upper hand.

The game, which begins on March 1, will be significant for the hosts, keeping the World Test Championship final in mind. India need to win at least one of the remaining two Tests to confirm their berth in the summit clash.

India’s spinners have been completely dominant over the Australians, both in Nagpur and Delhi. The one-sided contest has been the clinching factor in the series so far.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has made a sensational comeback to international cricket. He has claimed 17 wickets in two Tests and has also chipped in with the bat. The all-rounder has walked away with the Player of the Match award in both Tests.

For seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, it has been business as usual. The 36-year-old is the second-leading wicket-taker in the series, with 14 scalps in two Tests at an average of 13.93.

Pacer Mohammed Shami has also been impressive, claiming seven wickets at an average of under 15. The hosts, though, have some issues with batting. Captain Rohit Sharma (183 runs) is the leading run-getter, but it's all-rounder Axar Patel (158 runs), who is second on the list, so the other established batters need to chip in.

Meanwhile, Australia’s cup of woes seems to be brimming over. Apart from struggling on the field, they have lost Josh Hazlewood and out-of-form opener David Warner to injury. Moreover, captain Pat Cummins has returned home to be with his ailing mother.

Vice-captain Steve Smith will lead the team in Indore. The return of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green will bolster Australia, but the visitors will have to play out of their skins to stop the Indian juggernaut.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the third Test between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports network.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The game will start at 9:30 am IST.

The live streaming of the third India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

BCCI @BCCI



sharpen their catching skills ahead of the 3rd



@mastercardindia Fun times in the field ft. @imVkohli #TeamIndia sharpen their catching skills ahead of the 3rd #INDvAUS Test in Indore. Fun times in the field ft. @imVkohli 🙂 💪#TeamIndia sharpen their catching skills ahead of the 3rd #INDvAUS Test in Indore. 👍 👍@mastercardindia https://t.co/6VtHfBBbLt

After the Indore Test, the final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13.

Poll : 0 votes