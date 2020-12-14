IND v AUS 2020: Head-to-head statistics ahead of the Test series

India and Australia are perhaps the two biggest cricketing giants in the world today. The two sides have faced each other many times, and the rivalry has only grown bigger over the years.

India and Australia are set to face each other in a four-match Test series starting December 17. The historic rivalry is all set to come back to life when the two teams step out at the Adelaide Oval to commence the first Test.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine pose with the Border-Gavaskar trophy

Since 1996-97, India and Australia have been participating in the Border-Gavaskar trophy - a Test cricket series played between the two nations. As per rule, if the series is drawn, the country that won the trophy previously would retain it.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is named after Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar - the first two Test cricketers to score over 10,000 Test runs in their respective careers.

That being said, we explore and dig into some interesting statistics and numbers from the past on occasions when these two giants faced off against each other.

Series-wise Numbers:

India and Australia have played a total of 26 series against each other so far. Australia have dominated with 12 series wins, while India have only managed nine series victories. The teams have settled with a draw on five occasions.

Match-wise Numbers:

With respect to the number of Tests played, Australia have heavily dominated the Men in Blue. From a total of 98 Test matches played between these two nations so far, only 28 have been won by India, while the Australians have come out on top on 42 occasions.

The remaining 27 games have ended in a draw, including one tie.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Statistics:

Since the first Border-Gavaskar series in 1996-97, India and Australia have been a part of 14 Test series. India has been the more successful team with eight-series wins, while Australia have managed five. The 2003-04 series ended in a tie, with the previous winners India retaining the trophy.

Adelaide is all set to host the first-ever Day-Night Test between India and Australia as part of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy starting on December 17.

India captain Virat Kohli is only five Tests short of equalling MS Dhoni's record of most Tests as Indian captain (60).

Team India are the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Current Trophy Holder: India

Most Successful Team: India (8 series wins)

Highest Run Scorer: Sachin Tendulkar (3262 runs)

Highest Wicket Taker: Anil Kumble (111 wickets)

Most Wickets in Australia:

Nathan Lyon has the most number of wickets in Australia

Nathan Lyon (51)

Anil Kumble (49)

Brett Lee (45)

Mohammed Shami (31)

Ishant Sharma (31)

Best bowling figures (innings) in Australia:

Anil Kumble has been the most prolific bowler against Australia for India

Anil Kumble (8/141)

Nathan Lyon (7/152)

Pat Cummins (6/27)

Jasprit Bumrah (6/33)

Ajit Agarkar (6/41)

Best bowling figures (match) in Australia:

Anil Kumble (12/279)

Nathan Lyon (12/286)

Glenn McGrath (10/103)

Jasprit Bumrah (9/86)

Pat Cummins (9/99)

Most Catches:

Rahul Dravid has been a fielding sensation for Team India

Rahul Dravid (46)

VVS Laxman (36)

Ricky Ponting (36)

Michael Clarke (29)

Matthew Hayden (23)