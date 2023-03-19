IND vs AUS Highlights 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in 2nd ODI

India were handed a crushing defeat by the Aussies in the second ODI at Vizag on Sunday (March 19) and this has helped them level the series 1-1. Another collapse from the Indian top-order by Mitchell Starc gave Australia a brilliant start and the hosts just couldn't recover from the early blows.

The target of 118 wasn't really going to trouble the visitors, but they still managed to annihilate the opposition, chasing down the target in just 11 overs and winning with 10 wickets in hand.

On that note, let's take a look at some moments in the game that made fans react on social media:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav's golden duck, again

Suryakumar Yadav had a golden opportunity to prove his worth in the ODI setup as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series with a back injury. However, he has just two golden ducks to show so far and couldn't have had a worse start to the series.

It was a Deja vu moment for SKY as Mitchell Starc once again got the ball to swing late and the batter was in no position to play the flick through mid-wicket. This led to him being caught on the crease once again as he was struck in front and adjudged LBW.

It seems like his innings in the third ODI at Chepauka will be crucial in the context of him having a chance of making it to India's World Cup squad.

#2 Steve Smith's one-handed stunner to dismiss Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith is not only a world-class batter and a proactive captain, but also a pretty sensational fielder, especially in the slip cordon. His 'velcro hands' have helped him take some absolute stunners and he added to that collection in the Vizag ODI by taking a sensational catch of Hardik Pandya.

Hardik and Virat Kohli looked to steady the Indian innings after an early collapse and the former looked to guide a delivery down to third man for a single. However, he only managed to get a thick edge which was gobbled by Smith through a stunning stretch towards his right. The entire Australian team swarmed around Smith as they knew it was a stunning piece of fielding.

#1 Mayhem from Mitchell Marsh

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mitchell Marsh, Brutal hitting, fifty from just 29 balls.



Consecutive fifty in this series. Mitchell Marsh, Brutal hitting, fifty from just 29 balls.Consecutive fifty in this series. https://t.co/BlADLmzSLP

India had to take early wickets to make the match interesting, but any hopes of that were dashed by a rampant Mitchell Marsh. The right-hander had to fill David Warner's big shoes and he has done it so far in the series with back-to-back half-centuries.

With six sixes and as many fours, Marsh smashed 66* off just 36 balls and took down almost all the bowlers from the opposition. His six off Mohammed Shami which rocketed over the square leg boundary spoke volumes about the kind of form that he is in.

