Ind vs Ban 2019: Bangladesh's Test squad and predicted XI

After the conclusion of the T20 series, the focus is set to move towards red-ball cricket as India take on the Tigers for a two-match Test series, which includes a pink ball day-night Test at Eden Gardens.

The first Test, however, will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The pitch at Holkar is expected to help the batsman and given that the Indian batting line up is far better than their Bangladeshi counterpart, they might not even have to bat twice.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, do have some good players but are without two of their finest ever cricketers in the form of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. With that in mind, here is the squad and predicted playing XI for the game.

Bangladesh Squad

Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wk), Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun (wk)

Openers and wicketkeeper

Shadman Islam and Liton Das

Shadman Islam has had a decent start to his life the Test circuit as he has scored 234 runs from 7 innings in the longest format of the game. He has also been in good touch in the domestic circuit and is most likely to partner wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das as the opening pair of Bangladesh.

Middle-order

Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad

Even without Shakib Al Hasan, middle-order is the strongest suit of the Tigers as the experienced brothers-in-law duo of Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are the pillars of the batting line-up. At number three will be the newly-announced captain of Bangladesh Mominul Haque.

Wicketkeeper and all-rounder

Mohammad Mithun and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

While Mossadek Hossain might have been picked ahead of Mohammad Mithun, the all-rounder had to depart from India due to his mother’s operation. As a result, Mohammad Mithun will take his place and could also keep the wickets since Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to give up the gloves in Tests and the strain on Liton Das to keep wickets after opening the innings could be too much.

Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz could be the number 7 batsman and also provide a much-needed bowling option.

Bowlers

Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain

Taijul Islam has been Bangladesh’s frontline spinner in Test cricket. In the pace bowling department, Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadat Hossain will partner Mustafizur Rahman in an attempt to topple the Indian batting.

Key players

Mushfiqur Rahim

The pocket-sized dynamite has been Bangladesh’s most consistent player in Tests for a long time now. Rahim is their best batsman in this series and there is a lot of responsibility on his shoulders in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Mominul Haque

Mominul Haque never expected to be named as the captain of the Bangladesh Test team against India but it goes to show his importance in this format. He is a classy batsman and could put a dent in India’s plans if he plays at his best.

Probable Playing XI

Shadman Islam, Liton Das (wk), Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain