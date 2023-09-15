IND vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match

In their last match of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023, Team India will face Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Friday, September 15.

This game will notably be a dead rubber. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the finals after their wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are placed at the foot of the Super Fours table with two defeats.

Before the upcoming clash between India and Bangladesh, we take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two neighbours.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

India have dominated against Bangladesh in ODIs [Getty Images]

India and Bangladesh have clashed horns in 39 ODI matches against each other.

In those games, the Men in Blue have been victorious on 31 occasions, while Bangladesh have recorded only seven wins. One ODI in 2014 ended in a no-result.

The two teams played their first ODI against each other way back in 1988, but it took 16 years for Bangladesh to beat their Asian opponents for the first time.

Here is the summary of the head-to-head results between India and Bangladesh:

Total ODIs played: 39

India won: 31

Sri Lanka won: 7

Tied matches: 0

No-result: 1

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in Asia Cup ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja in action against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2018 [Getty Images]

Similar to the overall record, India have dominated against Bangladesh in the continental tournament as well.

The two teams have collided with each other 12 times across ODI Asia Cups. India have recorded 11 wins, while Bangladesh have won just once. That win came in 2012 when they emerged victors by a five-wicket margin.

Total matches played: 12

India won: 11

Bangladesh won: 1

Last 5 matches of India vs Bangladesh ODIs

Ishan Kishan scored an ODI double century in the last IND vs BAN game [Getty Images]

The head-to-head record in the last five ODIs between India and Bangladesh currently stands at 3-2 in favour of the former. However, the last ODI series between the two saw Bangladesh defeat India 2-1 at home in December 2022.

Owing to some fabulous all-round performances by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the Bangladesh unit clinched the three-match series by winning the first two games. The third game was won by India on the back of a memorable double century by Ishan Kishan.

Prior to their ODI series last year, the two teams met the Asia Cup 2018 and at the ODI World Cup in 2019. India were victorious on both occasions.

Here's a brief summary of their last five battles:

IND (223/7) beat BAN (222/10) by 3 wickets, Sept 28, 2018

IND (314/9) beat BAN (286) by 28 runs, July 2, 2019

BAN (188/9) beat IND (187/10) by 1 wicket, Dec 4, 2022

BAN (271/7) beat IND (266/9) by 5 runs, Dec 7, 2022

IND (409/8) beat BAN (182/10) by 227 runs, Dec 10, 2022