IND vs ENG 2021: 3 best Ajinkya Rahane knocks against England

Ajinkya Rahane may have had a dry run patch in his recent Test outings, but the Indian vice-captain is still one of India's best middle-order batsmen.

Adding to this is the experience he brings to the table. All said and done, although India have the bench strength with some solid options in KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli will be keen to give Rahane another shot to prove his mettle.

Rahane has already fallen out of favor in the limited formats. Strong technique, mental fortitude and the adaptability that he is known for has fluctuated for quite some time now.

A couple of good knocks is just what he needs to push his case for an extended run in a side that has competition knocking on the door constantly.

Ahead of the Test series against England starting on August 4, we take a look at some of the best knocks he has compiled against the side.

#1 2014: Ajinkya Rahane's 103 at Lord's

Ajinkya Rahane was India's savior with a belligerent 103 at Lord's, as they won by a comprehensive 95 runs. Put into bat, India scored 295 runs and 103 of them came from the Mumbai batsman's blade. In response, England managed 319 with Gary Ballance scoring 110 for the hosts.

India put up a better performance in the second half, scoring 342 before being bundled out for England for 223.

#2 2018: 81 at Trent Bridge

It was a massive 203-run for India at Trent Bridge and the first innings total of 329 had Virat Kohli (97) and Rahane (81) contributing a major chunk of the runs.

In reply, England could only manage 161 and it was Kohli's masterclass again with 103 as India declared for 352 for 7. Rahane floundered with the bat, but it was a good day for India.

#3 2021: Ajinkya Rahane's 67 at Chennai

Ajinkya Rahane's 67 was a game-changer as India won by a mammoth 317 runs. Batting first, India stacked up 329 runs and were bolstered by Rohit Sharma's 160.

Rahane chipped in with a crucial 67 as India managed 329 and then skittled out England for 134. The hosts put up 286 in the second innings and then restricted England for 164 in their chase of 482.

