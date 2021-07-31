IND vs ENG 2021: 3 English bowlers in the current squad who were successful against India in the past

In a way, the upcoming five-match Test series starting Wednesday (August 4) is a clash between India's batting and England's bowling. With the likes of proven match-winners - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to name a few, the visitors are a batting powerhouse.

That said, England's seasoned bowling attack, especially on their turf, is more than just a challenge. They may have lost the recent Test to New Zealand ahead of the start of the World Test Championship (WTC), but in no manner can they be counted out.

They also have a bunch of known names who can rightfully be termed as threats to the Indian side. We take a look at some of the people who have been successful against Kohli & Co in the past and are still part of the upcoming series.

#1 James Anderson

James Anderson has been on India's threat watch for years now, and for good reason. The Lancashire bowler has picked up 118 wickets against the visitors from 30 matches. He also holds the distinction of being the highest wicket-taker from either side with that number.

Anderson's average of 25.29 and best figures of 5/20 in an innings and 9/43 BBM makes him one of the bowlers to watch out for.

#2 Stuart Broad- India's next challenge after Anderson

Broad may not have the same amount of wickets as Anderson, but he is still a deadly challenge to combat. With 70 wickets from 22 matches against India, Broad 's average of 26.78 makes him the other bowler who can make things tough for India in the upcoming series.

#3 Ben Stokes

England's premium all-rounder may be off the IRL for now, but if he does hit the straps, it will be hard to stop that juggernaut. Stokes has played 15 games against India and has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 33.82.

Stokes has a best BBI of 5/73 and 6/113 against India and will be unfortunate to miss out on the upcoming series against India following his indefinite break from cricket.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar