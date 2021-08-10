IND vs ENG 2021: 3 India players who may not play in the second Test

It was a shame that after four riveting days of Test cricket, the fifth day of the first Test between England and India was washed out due to rain. Both teams fought hard and had a decent chance to win the game.

India had issues with their batting as the higher middle-order once again failed to deliver. Bowling, however, was brilliant as a four-pronged pace attack took all 20 wickets, an instance that has occurred only for the second time in Indian cricketing history.

India players who might be absent for the Lord's Test

The conditions for the second Test at Lord's could certainly be different to that at Trent Bridge. This could force Team India to make a few changes to their team combination.

With the next Test to be played from Thursday, let's have a look at three players who may not make the XI.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

A niggle to Ishant Sharma meant that Mohammed Siraj got a look into the playing XI. The speedster had earlier done very well Down Under as he picked up thirteen wickets in the Test series.

While Siraj was impressive in patches at Trent Bridge, his line and length were a bit erratic and at times he wasn't able to control the flow of the runs. Ishant Sharma's experience could come in handy as he not only swings the ball but is also economical.

If Ishant Sharma is fit and available for the second Test, Virat Kohli will be tempted to replace Siraj with him. With more than a hundred Tests under his belt, Ishant Sharma can be a better option than an inexperienced Siraj.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

India went in with a four-pronged pace attack at Trent Bridge as the conditions were suitable for swing bowling. Shardul Thakur was seen as an all-round option as he contributed with both the bat and the ball in the one Test that he played Down Under.

Although he couldn't contribute much with the bat, Thakur bowled really well and picked up a couple of wickets in each innings at Nottingham. His four wickets in the game were important as they put India in the driver's seat in the first Test.

That said, Ravichandran Ashwin is arguably the best off-spinner in the world at the moment. Many people questioned his exclusion from the playing XI for the first Test and believe he should get a look into the playing XI.

If conditions at Lord's favor spin and if the pitch is dry, India might consider playing both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin can also bat down the order and could be the perfect replacement for Shardul Thakur if he gets a look-in.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane

One of the big concerns for Team India would be the form of Ajinkya Rahane. The Indian Test vice-captain was once their premier batsman in overseas conditions but that no longer seems to be the case.

Rahane looked fidgety in the first Test and was unable to dictate terms to the opposition, getting a run-out in the end. He didn't even get an opportunity in the second innings due to rain.

The way in which Rahane is getting out consistently is something that both him and the team management will be frustrated with. Time could be ticking down for Ajinkya Rahane to reserve his place in the Indian Test team with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari waiting in the wings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee