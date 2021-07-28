Ind vs Eng 2021: 3 milestones Ravichandran Ashwin can reach 

Calling Ravichandran Ashwin one of India's most phenomenal bowlers in recent times is an understatement. The tweaker was the side's most successful bowler in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC), which India lost to New Zealand in the final.

He finished the WTC with 71 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 20.33 and four fifers.

That said, Ashwin has a string of milestones he can reach in the upcoming series against England. Stats show he is currently the third Indian bowler with the most wickets against the English side, with 88 to his credit behind BS Chandrasekhar (95) and Anil Kumble (92).

Ahead of the grueling five-match Test series, we take a look at some of the landmarks he can achieve.

#1 Can be the Indian bowler with most wickets vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin with 88 wickets has the chance to surpass both Kumble and Chandrasekhar in the five-match series. He comes into the Test with a scintillating record against England - 19 matches, 88 scalps at an economy of 2.77 and an average of 28.59.

#2 Needs 12 wickets to become the first Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets against England

No Indian bowler has achieved that feat yet and Ravichandran Ashwin has a chance to create greatness when he takes the field for the first Test. The only Indian bowler in the current setup who trails him by a large margin is pacer Ishant Sharma with 62 wickets.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin need one 10-wicket haul for setting the record for most 10w

Among the top Indian bowlers with the most 10-wicket hauls against India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kumble are tied at one apiece and the Tamil Nadu spinner has a chance to set a new record by bagging another 10-fer.

Other bowlers with that record include Vinoo Mankad, Ravindra Jadeja, Salim Durani and Axar Patel.

Edited by Diptanil Roy