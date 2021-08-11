IND vs ENG 2021: 3 player battles to watch out for when India lock horns with Joe Root & Co at Lord's

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw with rain playing spoilsport on Day 5. The second Test at Lord's will see the two sides eyeing a win and a chance to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

There were quite a few interesting player clashes in the first Test. It makes for an interesting player battle in the second when the two sides face-off on Thursday (August 12).

We take a look at three engrossing player battles to watch for in the second Test at Lord's.

#1 Virat Kohli vs James Anderson

It was a short, crisp stay for Virat Kohli at the crease as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck by a familiar nemesis in James Anderson. The seamer launched a fuller length delivery right in the corridor. Kohli went to defend, only for the ball to hold its line. It was euphoria for the English players as the Indian skipper nicked it to hand a comfortable catch to Jos Butler.

Kohli and Anderson have had epic rivalries in the series in the past. After a 2014 disaster series for the batsman, he got the better of Anderson in the series in 2016 and 2018. He will be keen to make a mark in the second Test against the veteran seamer.

Stuart Broad vs Ajinkya Rahane

Broad had just one wicket to show for in the first Test, while India's vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane, was guilty of running himself out without making a key contribution with the bat.

The England seamer has had the better of India's vice-captain six times in their previous encounters. He's had him caught behind, miscuing and edging deliveries and will look to use his deceptive pace to bamboozle Rahane once more.

For the Mumbai batsman, this Test is also a chance to resurrect his flailing career in the longer format of the game. A couple of good knocks is just what he needs to push his case for an extended run in an India side that has competition knocking on the door constantly.

#3 England finest Joe Root vs India's roaring quick Jasprit Bumrah

Pit England's finest batsman against one of India's best bowlers, and a cracking contest is assured. Joe Root was the man of the match with scores of 64 and 109, while Jasprit Bumrah bettered his four-wicket haul in the first innings with a fifer in the second.

He managed to get the wicket of the England captain in the second innings by getting Root to edge one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. However, the edge only came after Root had put on a batting masterclass. The clash between the two will be worth a watch.

