IND vs ENG 2021: 3 players who flopped in the 4th Test at The Oval

Virat Kohli is known for being generous with superlatives after a hard-fought victory. But when he claimed that India's bowling performance on the final day of the fourth Test against England was one of the best he has ever witnessed, it was tough to argue with him.

With all ten wickets intact and a friendly Oval pitch beckoning, England - who had two well-set batsmen at the crease - weren't out of the game by any means. But following a carefully thought-out and masterfully executed day of Test match bowling by India, the hosts were left without an opportunity to continue their streak of home series wins against the Men in Blue.

While most players who took part in the Oval Test chipped in over the course of five hotly contested days, a few failed to come up with the goods. Here are three players who flopped in the fourth Test between India and England.

#3 Craig Overton (England)

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Retaining his place ahead of Mark Wood, Craig Overton had the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular place in England's Test side. However, the pacer's outing in London got more miserable by the minute.

Overton was the least threatening of the England bowlers in the first innings as he had only the wicket of the terribly out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane to show for. He then had some respite in England's first innings as he survived a tricky passage of play after coming in as a nightwatchman, but a loose shot early in the next day saw him walk back for just 1.

Overton scalped another wicket during his second stint with the ball and snaffled a couple of straightforward chances at slip, but it seemed like India could relax whenever he came onto bowl. And with Anderson appearing off-color as well, that was something England couldn't afford from their primary supporting bowler.

Overton copped a nasty blow to the arm while being dismissed on Day 5 and might play no further part in the series.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane (India)

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

India's vice-captain just can't buy a run at the moment. Ajinkya Rahane scored 14 runs in the first innings before being dismissed by an innocuous delivery from Overton, and when he walked into bat in the second essay, it seemed like a last chance to save his dying Test career.

But Rahane simply looked like he didn't belong in India's middle order. He first shouldered arms to a Chris Woakes inswinger, with height saving him in the ensuing review. But he didn't learn from his mistakes as he played all around another incoming ball from Woakes to walk back for an eight-ball blob.

Rahane has been woeful over the last few years apart from a few eyecatching knocks and could be on his way out of the Indian team. The chance he shelled on Day 5 was a clear indication that nothing is going his way right now.

#1 Jimmy Anderson (England)

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Having played three Tests on the trot, Jimmy Anderson's 39-year-old body might've been craving a few extra days of rest ahead of the Oval Test. But England decided their premier pacer was too important to be rested. Unfortunately for them, the decision didn't bear much fruit.

Anderson had only one wicket in each innings to show for, and although he was fairly consistent, the edge that usually makes him dangerous at any stage of the innings just wasn't there. And his second-innings woes continued as he looked pedestrian throughout India's comeback batting effort.

Anderson might've been a touch worn out, but there's no doubting that he was unable to extract anything from an unresponsive Oval wicket.

