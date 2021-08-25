IND vs ENG 2021: 5 bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli the most times in Test cricket

Virat Kohli is among the best Test batters in the world right now. The Indian skipper has played 94 Test matches in his career, scoring 7,609 runs at a phenomenal batting average of 51.41.

The right-handed batter has registered 25 half-centuries, 27 centuries and seven double centuries in his Test career so far.

Although Virat has such excellent numbers, his performances of late have not been up to the mark. The 32-year-old has not scored a Test hundred since November 2019.

Some bowlers have had the upper hand against Virat Kohli in Tests

Speaking of Virat Kohli's struggles, a few bowlers have regularly troubled him in the longest format of the game. In this listicle, we will look at the five bowlers who have dismissed the Indian captain the most times in Test cricket.

5. Ben Stokes - 5 times

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has sent Virat Kohli back to the dressing room five times in his Test career. The two players have come face-to-face in 25 Test innings so far.

Stokes picked up Kohli's wicket in Ahmedabad (2021), Chennai (2021), London (2018), Birmingham (2018) and Mohali (2016). The 30-year-old is not playing in the ongoing series against India.

4. Moeen Ali - 5 times

Moeen Ali has troubled Virat Kohli in the Test format

Ben Stokes' English teammate Moeen Ali has troubled Virat Kohli with his right-arm off-spin. Ali has picked up Kohli's wicket five times as well, but he is above Stokes because he has accomplished the feat in lesser number of innings (24).

Ali sent Kohli back to the dressing room at the Rose Bowl (2014 & 2018) and Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium (2016).

In the second Test of the India vs England series played earlier this year, Ali dismissed Kohli in both innings at Chepauk.

3. Pat Cummins - 5 times

Pat Cummins knows how to dismiss Kohli

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has picked up Virat Kohli's wicket five times in just 10 Test innings. The previous two names on this list have dismissed Kohli once in every five innings, but Cummins' ratio is much better.

Cummins scalped Kohli's wicket for the first time at the JSCA International Stadium Complex during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The right-arm pacer dismissed Kohli thrice in three home Test matches Down Under next year. Cummins also took Kohli's wicket in the historic pink-ball Test last year.

2. James Anderson - 7 times

Earlier today, veteran English bowler James Anderson became the first pacer to pick up Virat Kohli's wicket seven times in Test cricket. Anderson dismissed Kohli caught behind at Headingley.

Just a few weeks ago, Anderson dismissed Kohli for a golden duck at Trent Bridge. Before that, he took Kohli's wicket at Lord's, the Rose Bowl and Old Trafford (2x) during the 2014 Test series at home.

The Kohli-Anderson rivalry began in 2012 when the Englishman sent Kohli back to the dressing room at Eden Gardens. So far, the two great players have gone head-to-head in 41 Test innings.

1. Nathan Lyon - 7 times

Nathan Lyon could soon lose the number one position

Nathan Lyon took a few innings less than James Anderson to dismiss Virat Kohli seven times in Test cricket.

The Australian off-spinner opened his account against Kohli in 2013 at Chepauk and then dismissed him twice at his home venue, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

When India toured Australia in 2014, Lyon picked up Kohli's wicket in the Adelaide Test and helped his team win. Three years later, Lyon came to India and trapped Kohli in front of his stumps at his IPL home venue, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Aussie spinner extended his tally to seven by sending Kohli back to the dressing room twice during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Thus far, Lyon and Kohli have faced each other in 33 Test innings.

With Virat Kohli expected to play five more innings against England in the ongoing series, it will be interesting to see how long Lyon remains ahead of James Anderson.

