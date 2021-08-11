"Ajinkya Rahane's form not an area of concern" - Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has dismissed concerns surrounding his deputy Ajinkya Rahane's batting form. He said Team India are not focussing on individual performances but on how well they play as a unit.

Virat Kohli's observations come ahead of India's second Test against England, which starts on Thursday. He cited the contributions of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the first Test as examples of teamwork and nous. Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Kohli said:

"I do not think that is an area of concern. Our basic focus is not to think about where are people individually at the moment. Collectively, how much strength they bring into the team is our focus. As a batting unit, we are looking to perform in difficult conditions so that we are in winning positions and someone is going to put their hand up every game."

Kohli added:

"In the last match, KL Rahul, Jadeja, Bumrah, Rishabh with the cameo, they were outstanding. Rohit gave us a solid start as well so look people are going to contribute every now and then. You need to understand as a side, what is the best batting outfit you can present on the park."

For the past few years, Ajinkya Rahane has averaged in the mid-20s and low-30s in home and away series alike. Apart from his match-winning ton in Melbourne last year, the 33-year-old has looked fidgety at the start of every innings and has also thrown away good knocks more often than not.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have struggled in Tests since 2020 😣🏏#IND #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4MkV4EFE69 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 6, 2021

Rahane, however, didn't get to show either pattern courtesy of a clumsy run-out in the first innings and a washed-out Day 5. With a number of middle-order options waiting, Rahane will have to step up his game in the second Test to secure his place in the side.

Virat Kohli lauds 'intelligent' Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli also lauded young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli said Pant, who scored a 20-ball 25 in the first Test, is an intelligent cricketer with an ability to adapt to any situation.

“He has the capability to carry on and play long innings. He is intelligent – if you are looking to save the Test, he will play like that. And if the game is 50-50, he will take the chance and change the game. That is how he plays and that is who he is. We want him to be that way," said Virat Kohli.

"From Rishabh, we expect that he plays the innings that change the momentum of the game and take that balance towards us. He is going to play this way," Virat Kohli added.

The second Test will kick off at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday at Lord's.

