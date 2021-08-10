IND vs ENG 2021: England pacer Stuart Broad tweaks right calf during warm-up, to have a scan tomorrow

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad on Tuesday tweaked his right calf during a warm-up session at Lord’s ahead of the second Test against India. Following the rain-enforced draw in Nottingham, India and England will meet in the second match of the series at Lord’s from August 12.

According to reports, Broad was unable to train with the rest of the England squad in the afternoon due to the calf issue. The England fast bowler will undergo a scan on Wednesday (August 11) to determine the extent of his injury.

If Broad is unavailable for the second Test, Mark Wood could come into the playing XI as the third seamer with Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson likely to share the new ball. Broad managed only one wicket for England in the first Test in Nottingham, producing a beauty to get rid of KL Rahul in the second innings.

England seamer @StuartBroad8 has tweaked his right calf in today’s warm-up at Lord’s.



He was unable to train this afternoon with the rest of the England squad.



Broad will have a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury.#bbccricket #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uLaA7BINSW — Test Match Special (@bbctms) August 10, 2021

The 35-year-old England pacer has enjoyed an impressive record at Lord’s. In 24 Tests at the venue, Broad has claimed 95 wickets at an average of under 28 with two five-wicket hauls. If declared fit and picked for the second Test, he will feature in his 150th match in the longer version of the game. Broad has so far claimed 524 scalps at an average of 27.84.

Meanwhile, England have added all-rounder Moeen Ali to the squad for the second Test against India to strengthen both their batting and bowling departments.

Moeen Ali has the ability to go out there and win games with bat and ball: England captain Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root stated on Tuesday that all-rounder Moeen Ali has the ability to win matches for the team with both bat and ball.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Lord’s Test, Root said about the off-spinner’s inclusion in the England squad:

"He (Moeen Ali) has the ability to go out there and win games with bat and ball, he's proven that. He plays his best cricket when he is enjoying it and he's full of confidence - it certainly looks that way at the moment, the way he has taken to the Hundred, the way he has led Birmingham Phoenix. I would happily give him a huge amount of responsibility if he does play because he responds extremely well to that. He is a leader within the dressing room, a great personality, he drags people with him on the field and in the dressing room, so it will be great to have him back around."

Confirmation that Moeen Ali has been added to the @englandcricket Test squad for @HomeOfCricket.



Do you think he should play? #bbccricket #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ore6llmaD8 — Test Match Special (@bbctms) August 10, 2021

Root almost single-handedly led England’s charge with the bat in the first Test, registering scores of 64 and 109 in either innings. He will hope for more support when his side take on India at Lord's.

