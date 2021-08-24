IND vs ENG 2021: Headingley pitch history and Test records

India and England will return to the cricket field tomorrow after a brief break as the two nations gear up to lock horns at Headingley in Leeds. The upcoming Test will be the third of the five-match series.

The visitors are 1-0 up in the series, courtesy of their win at Lord's in the second Test. Virat Kohli and co. can take an unassailable lead if they emerge victorious at Headingley.

Team India have a decent Test record at the venue, with the Asian giants winning their last two Tests at Headingley. India will now be eyeing a hat-trick of Test wins in Leeds.

Meanwhile, England have lost six of their last 10 Test matches at the venue and the odds are in India's favor.

Ahead of the important clash, here are some interesting stats you need to know from previous Tests played at Headingley.

Stadium Name: Headingley

City: Leeds

Test Matches Played: 78

Matches Won by England: 34

Matches Won by touring teams: 25 (1 won by neutral side)

Matches Drawn: 18

Highest Individual Score: 334 - Sir Don Bradman (Australia) vs. England, 1930

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/43 - Bob Willis (England) vs. Australia, 1981

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 15/99 - Colin Blythe (England) vs. South Africa, 1907

Highest Team Score: 653/4 dec. - Australia vs. England, 1993

Lowest Team Score: 61 - West Indies vs. England, 2000

Highest Successful Run Chase: 404/3 - Australia vs. England, 1948

Head to Head at Headingley: Matches - 6, Won by England - 3, Won by India - 2, Drawn - 1

Which England players have performed well in Test matches at Headingley?

Joe Root has enjoyed batting in Test matches at Headingley

Among the current crop of batsmen, Joe Root is the highest run-getter at Headingley. The England captain has scored 430 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.83 at the venue.

On the bowling front, James Anderson has scalped 39 wickets in 10 Test matches at Headingley. His best figures at the ground are 5/16.

Interestingly, none of the current Indian Test players have a played a Test at Headingley before. The last time India played a Test in Leeds was back in 2002.

