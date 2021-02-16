ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on February 16

The Indian cricket team has returned to the Top 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table courtesy of an excellent performance against England in Chennai. After losing the first Test, Team India slipped to fourth spot. However, Virat Kohli's men have attained second position on the updated standings after the second match.

Team India has 69.7% points in the ICC World Test Championship, with two matches against England remaining. Meanwhile, the England have fallen to the fourth position with 67% points to their name. New Zealand now hold the top spot, while Australia are in third place.

England gained the upper hand in the race of the ICC World Test Championship final with a win against India in the first Test. However, the home team bounced back in style at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rohit Sharma's 161 guided the Indian cricket team to a 329-run total in the first innings. Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane each scored a half-century in Chennai. Moeen Ali was England's best bowler, ending with figures of 4/128 in the first essay. Unfortunately, the English batsmen could not get going in their first innings.

Skipper Joe Root, who was in sensational form, lost his wicket before touching double digits. Ben Foakes' unbeaten 42 guided England to 134 after Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel wrecked the English lineup.

All-rounder Ashwin starred with the bat in the second innings for Team India. He aggregated 106 runs off 148 deliveries at the number eight position as England were set an improbable 482-run target.

The visitors surpassed the 150-run mark in the second innings, but Axar Patel's five-wicket haul restricted them to 164 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin bagged the Man of the Match award for his century and eight wickets.

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table after the second India vs England match.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

A defeat in any of the remaining matches will rule the Indian cricket team out of the ICC World Test Championship

The race to the ICC World Test Championship summit clash has become more intense after the second Test between India and England. The Indian cricket team needs to win at least one more match and ensure England do not emerge victorious in any of the two Ahmedabad Tests.

The third Test match between India and England will be a day-night affair. It will be interesting to see which team prevails in the first Test at the world's largest cricket stadium.