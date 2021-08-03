India's greatest Test XI in England

18 tours, 62 Tests and almost a 90-year-old history – India's Test cricket journey began in the summer of 1932 when it was still a British colony.

For the 19th time in history, an Indian side has landed on the English shores for Test cricket – this time to contest for a five-Test series that marks the start of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

While Virat Kohli's men eye a rare moment of glory on English soil, Joe Root is determined to continue England's winning trend. From 2011 to 2018, India have suffered a hat-trick of series losses in England.

The three Test series that India won in England came in 1971, 1986 and 2007. Although India have found limited success in the British Isles, there have been some fantastic individual performances treasured in the annals of cricket.

Ahead of the Nottingham Test, let us celebrate the fantastic individual achievements through the a dream XI team.

India’s greatest XI in England (Tests)

Openers:

Vijay Merchant (1936-46) | Bombay (Now Mumbai)

Tests 6 | Runs 527 | HS 128 | Ave 47.9 | 100s 2 | 50s 2

Vijay Merchant (Photo: Twitter)

India’s first batting great, Vijay Merchant’s best years were robbed due to the World War II. A prolific run-scorer at the domestic level, his success in the 1936 tour of England earned him the Wisden Cricketer of the Year. CB Fry had famously remarked:

“Let us paint him white and take him with us to Australia as an opener.”

Merchant scored a century in the Old Trafford Test in 1936. 10 years later, in India’s first tour of England post-the-war, he scored another hundred at The Oval. On both tours, he scored heavily in competitive county matches.

Trivia: In both completed tours combined, he scored over 4,000 runs at almost 63. Merchant’s batting average of 71.64 in first-class cricket is second only to Don Bradman’s 95.14. He averaged 98.75 in the Ranji Trophy!

Sunil Gavaskar (1971-86) | Bombay (Now Mumbai)

Tests 16 | Runs 1,152 | HS 221 | Ave 41.14 | 100s 2 | 50s 8

Sunil Gavaskar (Photo: Twitter)

Opening the batting in English conditions is perhaps one of the most daunting jobs in cricket, but Sunil Gavaskar had a massive appetite for runs backed by the power of concentration and technique. Although his overall career numbers are 10 points better than what he managed in England, he produced some of the finest shows when the going got tough.

Gavaskar toured England five times in his career and won two series – 1971 and 1986. His 221 in the Oval Test of 1979 is among the finest knocks played by an Indian in overseas conditions. He made the chase of 438 look very gettable. India had two wickets in hand but finished nine runs short of what could have been a world record.

In 1986, India saw their finest moment in England when they won consecutive Tests there. Gavaskar, who was heading towards the end of his career, scored a solitary fifty in the series and averaged only 27.5, which hampered his overall England record.

Middle order:

Rahul Dravid (1996-2011) | Karnataka

Tests 13 | Runs 1,376 | HS 217 | Ave 68.8 | 100s 6 | 50s 4

Rahul Dravid in England during the 2011 tour.

No Indian batter has played swing bowling as well as Rahul Dravid, which became the primary reason for his astonishing success in England and New Zealand.

Making his debut in the 1996 Lord’s Test, Dravid missed a hundred by five runs. He followed it up with an 84 at Trent Bridge. In the 2002 tour, he made the world notice him with three consecutive hundreds – the last one being a double. His 148 at a lively Leeds track set the tone for India’s win.

Dravid had a quiet tour with the bat in 2007, but won the series as captain. During India’s horrendous 2011 tour, Dravid, who was in the final phase of his career, scored three hundreds in the side’s 0-4 drubbing. Two of Dravid’s centuries came as an opener after Gautam Gambhir was injured.

Dravid was also a captaincy contender for this side.

Sachin Tendulkar (1990-2011) | Bombay (Now Mumbai)

Tests 17 | Runs 1,575 | HS 193 | Ave 54.31 | 100s 4 | 50s 8

Sachin Tendulkar during the 2007 tour of England.

Sachin Tendulkar’s greatness lay in his ability to adapt to all conditions. From mastering the bounce in South Africa to dominating spinners in dustbowls to negotiating swing bowling in England, Tendulkar found himself at home.

Tendulkar toured England five times in a career spanning 24 years. In the Old Trafford Test in 1990, he scored his maiden international hundred as a 17-year-old. It’s another story that, over the years, he has gone on to notch 99 more.

He was brilliant in 1996, scoring two centuries. In 2002, he was among the heroes of India’s famous Leeds win. In his last two tours, the batting maestro failed to register centuries but found ways to chip in with crucial contributions. In 2007, he starred with a 91 in India’s win in the Nottingham Test.

Sourav Ganguly (1996-2007) | Bengal | (Captain)

Tests 9 | Runs 915 | HS 136 | Ave 65.35 | 100s 3 | 50s 5

Wickets 8 | BB 3/71 | Ave 31.75 | SR 58.3

Sourav Ganguly cover drives a ball during the 2007 tour of England.

The team finally has a left-hander in the form of the current BCCI President.

Sourav Ganguly was a showman, and he chose the grandest opera to announce himself. Written off by most, Ganguly announced his return to international cricket in 1996 with an elegant century at Lord’s. He followed that with another hundred at Nottingham.

If the runs weren’t enough, he also got the wickets with his medium-pace – a kind of bowling, well suited for English conditions. His timing won Sir Geoffrey Boycott’s attention and earned him the moniker – “The Prince of Calcutta”.

Ganguly’s bat continued to talk in 2002 as well. While he missed a hundred by a run in Nottingham, his counter-attacking ton in the fading light further compounded the miseries on the Englishmen in the Leeds Test that India won. He remained one of the stars of India’s 2007 series triumph over England through consistent shows with the bat.

In India’s Nottingham Test win in 2007, Ganguly also bowled an important over on the first day, claiming the wicket of top scorer Sir Alastair Cook.

Ganguly’s leadership in the 2002 series was inspirational. From getting Virender Sehwag to opening in Tests to opting to bat on a damp Headingly pitch and playing two spinners there, Ganguly reversed many trends that changed Indian cricket for good. A vital cog in the middle order and the fourth seamer, he also captains this team.

Dilip Vengsarkar (1979-90) | Bombay (Now Mumbai)

Tests 13 | Runs 960 | HS 157 | Ave 48 | 100s 4 | 50s 4

Dilip Vengsarkar

In the mid-1980s, Dilip Vengsarkar was among the top batters in the world. He had most of the strokes in the book and had a particular affinity for Lord’s. He remains the only overseas batsman to register three centuries at Lord’s. The hero of the 1986 triumph, Vengsarkar slammed tons in India’s both wins – at Lord’s and Leeds.

During the 1990 tour, he failed to convert his 30s to substantial scores, leading to his batting average taking a hit.

