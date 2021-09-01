IND vs ENG 2021: India's predicted playing XI for the 4th Test

There was a sense of euphoria for Team India after their Lord's win, but now there is a sense of panic after Leeds. After India's loss in the latter, debates have begun on their playing XI for the fourth Test at Kennington Oval.

For starters, India's batting is a problem and it needs to be fixed. They were bundled out for 78 on the first day at Headingley and then lost eight wickets for 63 on the fourth morning. Following the debacle, there are reports that we could see a few changes being made.

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

On that note, here's a look at India's predicted playing XI for the fourth Test against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Rohit has been brilliant as an opener in this India vs England series

For all the flak the Indian middle order has been receiving, the openers have been a real joy. They have been superb against the new ball - KL Rahul has scored 252 runs in the first three matches while Rohit Sharma has scored 230 runs.

Although they are way behind the top scorer in the series, Joe Root, the duo have shown the temperament to be successful against the new ball in England.

Once again, they will need to step up and see off the shine of the new ball and hope to register three-figure scores.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk)

It has been a disappointing India vs England series for Rahane

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a valuable 91 in the second innings at Leeds and this could see him getting another game at the Oval. However, he will need to be more consistent if India are to get a competitive score on the board.

The same cannot be said of Ajinkya Rahane. The right-hander has been struggling against the moving ball and has not been able to cross the 20-run mark in four innings so far. He could only manage a five in Nottingham and then scored one and 61 at Lord’s. Even in Leeds, he could only manage 18 and 10 runs in two innings.

Fully focused on the goal. pic.twitter.com/Mntdo7Moza — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 29, 2021

Hanuma Vihari is waiting in the wings and this should be the time he makes it to the playing XI ahead of Rahane.

As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he showed glimpses of his ability in the second innings at Leeds, but the Indian captain needs to be more disciplined outside the off stump - an area where he has become extremely vulnerable. The conditions at the Oval should suit his style of play and if he sees off the initial phase, we could be in for a typical Virat Kohli innings.

Rishabh Pant has all the promise and potential and now he needs to translate these into performances. In his last innings at the Oval, he registered his maiden Test century and if he backs up his defensive ability, there is no reason why he cannot be the X-factor India want him to be at number 6.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Conditions at The Oval should suit R Ashwin

This is the pitch where India would want to play both their spinners. In Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, they have two world-class spinners who can also shore up the batting options.

As far as the numbers are concerned, the Oval has been the best ground for spinners in England. Since the start of 2016, collective average of spinners is 29.52 and this could prompt the management to go in with both the spinners without compromising on their batting depth.

Ashwin will come into this match after having taken a six-wicket haul in a County Championship game for Surrey at The Oval just before the Test series.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah needs to be amongst the wickets once again

The Indian pacers did a remarkable job at Lord's and despite the mauling at Leeds, they were quite good in rather unresponsive conditions. Shardul Thakur is fit, but Virat Kohli would want to go in with this trio as they seem to have all bases covered.

Bumrah has 14 wickets to his credit in this series and will be keen to step up once again and make a difference. Shami blew hot and cold in Leeds and this will be the match when he will want to be amongst the wickets.

In his limited appearances for the Indian team, Siraj has shown that he has the fight in him to make a difference. He has picked up 13 wickets so far on this tour and if The Oval remains dry, we could see reverse swing being on offer and this would aid Siraj all the more.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee