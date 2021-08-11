IND vs ENG 2021: Lord's pitch history and Test records

After a stalemate in Nottingham, India and England will play the second Test of the five-match series at Lord's in London, starting on Thursday.

Over the years, India and England have played some memorable matches at Lord's. In 2014, a fantastic effort from Ishant Sharma (7/74) helped the Indian team record a famous win at the iconic stadium. However, four years later, England avenged the loss by crushing India by an innings and 159 runs.

Both teams have an opportunity to take a lead in the five-match series by winning the Lord's Test. On that note, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous Tests played at the venue.

Stadium Name: Lord's Cricket Ground

City: London

Test Matches Played: 140

Matches Won by England: 55

Matches Won by touring teams: 32 (2 won by neutral teams)

Matches Drawn: 51

Highest Individual Score: 333 - Graham Gooch (England) vs. India, 1990

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/34 - Ian Botham (England) vs. Pakistan, 1978

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 16/137 - Robert Massie (Australia) vs. England, 1972

Highest Team Score: 729/6 dec. - Australia vs. England, 1930

Lowest Team Score: 38 - Ireland vs. England, 2019

Highest Successful Run Chase: 344/1 - West Indies vs. England, 1984

Head to Head at Lord's: Matches - 18, Won by England - 12, Won by India - 2, Drawn - 4

Which Indian and English players have performed well in Test matches at Lord's?

Joe Root has enjoyed batting in Test matches at Lord's

Among current batsmen, Joe Root is the leading run-scorer in Test matches at Lord's. He has amassed 1,271 runs in 28 Test innings at the venue.

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane scored a century at Lord's in 2014. Team India will hope for a similar performance from Rahane in the upcoming Test.

Ishant Sharma is the leading wicket-taker among current Indian bowlers in Tests at Lord's. The right-arm pacer has scalped 12 wickets in three Tests on this ground.

James Anderson has picked up more than 100 Test wickets at Lord's. The veteran English fast bowler has taken 105 wickets in 24 Tests at the venue.

Edited by Samya Majumdar