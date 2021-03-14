Michael Vaughan’s cheeky jibe after Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav make India debuts

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, never one to shy away from making contentious remarks on Twitter, was it again on Sunday.

The 46-year-old took a cheeky jibe at the BCCI and made a reference to the IPL after both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made their debuts in the second T20I in Ahmedabad.

Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to remind everyone of the advice he had for Team India after the hosts comprehensively lost the first match.

I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

After England trounced India in the first T20I by eight wickets, Michael Vaughan criticised India’s performance. The former cricketer suggested that IPL champions Mumbai Indians were a better side than the one India put out in the series opener.

With India choosing to bring in two Mumbai Indians players in the second T20, Michael Vaughan lauded the BCCI for 'listening' to him by handing debuts to Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Incidentally, with Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, India had as many as three Mumbai Indians players in their playing XI.

Michael Vaughan praises Ishan Kishan for a fabulous debut

Ishan Kishan was brought in as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan to continue a left-right combination with KL Rahul at the top. Kishan succeeded in that role during IPL 2020 and did so on his debut as well, scoring a dazzling half-century to set the hosts on their way.

Michael Vaughan praised Kishan for his fabulous debut by putting out a tweet in this regard.

Told you all the @mipaltan were better than India ... What a debut @ishankishan51 !! #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who usually plays at No.3 for Mumbai Indians, was not required to bat, as India wrapped up victory in the second T20I with seven wickets to spare.

Earlier. Suryakumar Yadav made a fabulous save to deny England an early boundary and also held a catch.