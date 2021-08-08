"However much you praise Joe Root's footwork, it is less" - Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif has spoken in glowing terms about Joe Root's exemplary footwork during his century in England's second innings of the ongoing first Test against India.

Root played an enterprising 109-run knock in England's second innings score of 303. The significance of his knock can be judged by the fact that Sam Curran's 32 was the second-highest score in the English innings.

💯 for the English skipper as the crowd goes RRROOOOOOOOOOOOOTTTTTT 🔥



While praising Joe Root's innings during a discussion on Sony Sports, Kaif lauded his precise foot movement. He said:

"Joe Root's footwork was praiseworthy. However much you praise his footwork, it is less because he goes back and across and then there is a short stride with the left leg. The cover drive he plays, the leg goes towards the ball's line and the bat comes after that."

The former Indian cricketer highlighted that Joe Root displayed positive intent and was always on the lookout for runs. Kaif elaborated:

"Joe Root looked in control both technically and in the mind. He was carrying the form from the first innings, the sixty runs he had scored, and he had a clear intent in his mind that he will play the drive to whichever ball is pitched up, even if it is on the up initially when the ball was not swinging."

Joe Root's 109-run knock came off just 172 deliveries and was studded with 14 hits to the fence.

"I enjoyed a lot watching Joe Root's batting" - Mohammad Kaif

Joe Root enjoys a great record against India

Mohammad Kaif added that it was a complete knock from Joe Root with strokes all around the dial. He explained:

"He played shots in all directions. He played the cover drive, late cuts, boundaries through mid-on and mid-wicket, and rotated the strike as well by playing with soft hands. It was an entire package, I enjoyed a lot watching Joe Root's batting."

The 40-year-old signed off by stating that Joe Root's knock was a masterclass for all the other batsmen on how to bat on a slightly difficult pitch. Kaif observed:

"Every batsman was struggling on this pitch, whether it is Kohli or Pujara, but then he comes and asks everyone to watch him bat."

It's only August.



The Indian batsmen will hope to take a leaf out of the England skipper's book and play substantial knocks to help the team take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Edited by Sai Krishna