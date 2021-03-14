"Most players don't contribute in a career what Rishabh Pant has produced in three innings"- Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has lavished praise on Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for producing three ‘mature counterattacking’ Test knocks.

The 23-year-old has played three standout knocks in Test cricket in India’s last two series - 97 in Sydney, 89 not out in Brisbane and 101 in Ahmedabad. Referring to the three performances in a column in ESPNCricinfo, Chappell wrote:

“Rishabh Pant has produced three innings that changed the course of a Test with mature counterattacking when the team was in trouble. Most players don't contribute that many in a career."

While the Sydney knock helped India draw the Test, performances in Brisbane and Ahmedabad came in winning causes. Hailing Rishabh Pant, Chappell noted:

"Pant was read the riot act in Australia when he turned up overweight. He then "worked his backside off", according to the coach, and was reinstated in the team after the Indian debacle at Adelaide Oval. What followed has been a revelation.”

According to Chappell, Rishabh Pant’s uncomplicated "see ball, hit ball" approach has been one of the keys to his success. The former Aussie skipper further wrote:

"Pant was scared of... well, nothing actually. The chirpy Indian keeper, armed with a supremely confident disposition, played each innings balancing aggression with appropriate caution. His approach of "see the ball and hit it" is a simple one but it's fortified by the common-sense approach of always looking for opportunities to score.”

Rishabh Pant’s spirit epitomises the team's attacking approach: Chappell

In the last couple of games, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has pulled off audacious reverse-flicks off England pace bowlers - one against James Anderson in the fourth Test and another against Jofra Archer in the first T20I.

Chappell believes this is possible because of the team's attacking approach to the game. The 77-year-old said:

“Pant is a popular player in the Indian side and his spirit epitomises the team's confident, attacking approach to the game. England has players who could provide a similar stimulus to their team. What they lack is a conducive environment.”

The Aussie legend is also impressed with the manner in which Rishabh Pant has improved his keeping in recent times.

"Not content with just batting heroics, Pant has also evolved as a keeper when standing up to the spinners, going from fumbling to fabulous in the space of a few weeks,” Chappell further wrote.

Chappell also credited the IPL for having a positive impact on young Indian players like Rishabh Pant as they are exposed to more international thinking and training.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 21 from 23 balls in the first T20I against England. He looked good until he guided one from Ben Stokes to deep square leg.