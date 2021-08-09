IND vs. ENG 2021: Predicting the top 5 wicket-takers in the series

A look at the top wicket-takers list after the first Test between India and England shows the domination fast bowlers have had in just four days of cricket played.

Thirty wickets fell to pacers from both teams, with most batters struggling to cope with seam and movement. After the draw at Nottingham, both teams will look to call the shots at the next Test at Lord's.

Predicting the top 5 wicket-takers in the series

If conditions at the first Test match at Trent Bridge are anything to go by, wickets over the course of the next four Tests are likely to assist seamers. With both India and England boasting a lethal pace attack, the contest between bat and ball is expected to be riveting.

On that note, let's look at five potential players who could be among the top wicket-takers in the series.

#5. Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad will need to spearhead the English bowling attack

One of England's leading wicket-takers, Stuart Broad will look to be among the wickets after a disappointing Test at Nottingham. The local boy went wicketless in the first innings but got rid of in-form KL Rahul in the second innings with a superb delivery before rain played spoilsport.

Given his record of over 520 wickets in 149 Tests, the 35-year-old will look to come back strong.

England will need a fit and firing Stuart Broad to overcome the mighty Indians.

#4. Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur could be one of the top wicket-takers in the series

Shardul Thakur was one of India's most consistent bowlers in the first Test at Nottingham. The 29-year-old bowled a disciplined line and length across both innings and ended the match with four wickets in his kitty.

Thakur's ability to move the ball off the surface had the English batters in trouble as they failed to pick him up on multiple instances.

The Mumbai bowler justified his selection in the Test squad with a good performance and will be one bowler to watch out for over the course of the next four Tests.

#3. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj could hold the key for India in the series

Playing in place of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj bowled with fire against the Englishmen at Nottingham.

Although the Hyderabad pacer picked up just three wickets across both innings, he troubled the batters with his searing pace and looked lethal.

The 27-year-old, who did not play the WTC final, could be the difference for India in the ongoing Test series.

Mohammed Siraj's stock has risen since his heroics in Australia, and given his current form, he could be among the top wicket-takers by the end of the tour.

#2. Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson was the leading wicket-taker for the hosts at Nottingham

England's new pace sensation Ollie Robinson continued his dream run in Test cricket with a five-wicket haul in the first innings at Trent Bridge. The Sussex pacer made a stellar comeback into the national side to restrict India from running away with a big lead.

The 27-year-old complemented James Anderson and picked up the important wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to peg bag India on Day 3.

Robinson is currently the leading wicket-taker for the home side in this series and will hope to add more to his tally in the next four Test matches.

#1. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was back to his very best at Trent Bridge

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah was back to his very best with nine wickets in Nottingham. The Gujarat pacer bowled consistently over 90mph and was often unplayable with his late movement.

A go-to man for Virat Kohli, Bumrah will need to continue his form if India hopes to win a series in England after 14 years.

Given his form, Jasprit Bumrah could well end the five-match Test series as the top wicket-taker.

(James Anderson is also one of the contenders to top the wicket-taking charts subject to his availability across the five-match Test series)

