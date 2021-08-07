IND vs ENG 2021: "I thought I might never play for England again" - Ollie Robinson speaks out on Twitter controversy

England pacer Ollie Robinson led the hosts' four-pronged pace attack with a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test against India. The Sussex fast bowler has been in contention to break into England's playing eleven ever since the resumption of cricket following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old was finally awarded his Test debut against New Zealand a few months ago, where he picked up 7 wickets. However, an old series of offensive discriminatory Tweets came to the surface which led to an investigation against Ollie Robinson.

The fast bowler was subsequently removed from the squad for the second Test against the Kiwis and was suspended from all formats of international cricket.

However, the decision was subsequently revoked upon reconsideration, and Ollie Robinson was eligible to play cricket for England again. He reflected back on the time when he was suspended over his Tweets and admitted that he thought his career was over.

During a press conference held after Day 3, Ollie Robinson said:

"I definitely had doubts over my career. “There was a time when I was speaking with my lawyers and, we were looking at the fact I could be banned for a couple of years and never play for England again. In a couple of years, I’d have turned 30 and, someone else might have come in and taken my spot. So yes, I had doubts over my career. I thought I might never play for England again."

"Probably the toughest few weeks I've had" - Ollie Robinson

The right-arm pacer claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah to register his first five-wicket haul for England. He was also in the limelight after a constant exchange of words with KL Rahul.

Reflecting back on the troubling times, Ollie Robinson admitted that he was a young, naive player who made a lot of mistakes. He stated that going forward, he aims to be the best person he can be. The England pacer said:

"But I've learned a lot. I have grown as a person in that time. I've tried to develop myself as a person in the last ten years. I am a father now, as well, and I have just tried to make myself the best person I can be. I hope people will be able to see that."

Edited by Parimal Dagdee