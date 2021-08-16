IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Lord's weather today, August 16

A partly sunny day at Lord's will see some intense action unfold between India and England as the second Test reaches its final day. At the moment, all three outcomes are a possibility.

The fourth day saw some disciplined bowling by the hosts and dogged knocks by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to help India extend their lead to 154 runs. Mark Wood stepped in for Stuart Broad admirably and picked up three crucial wickets to dent India's chances of getting away with a strong lead.

While we wait for the final day's action to resume, here's a quick look at how the weather plays out.

Lord's weather on Monday (August 16): Partly sunny

AccuWeather suggests partly sunny weather on Monday at Lord's and temperatures are set to hover between 17-19 degrees. There's an estimated 25% cloud cover and a humidity of 78%.

Luckily, there have not been too many instances where the match has been delayed by rain. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after the final day's play was called off due to persistent rain. The scenario is different at Lord's with the Test evenly poised.

India vs England at Lord's: The story so far

In-form openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were dismissed cheaply and so was Virat Kohli, who despite looking positive was dismissed for 20. It was another start the Indian skipper squandered. Pujara (45) and Rahane (61) dropped anchor and helped India extend their lead to 154.

At the end of the day's play, India were 181 for 6 with Rishabh Pant (14*) and Ishant Sharma (4*) at the crease. England had Mark Wood (3/40) to thank for, while Moeen Ali, making a comeback to the side, bagged a couple of wickets.

Earlier England were buoyed by Joe Root's 180 effort to push England to 391. Mohammed Siraj was India's most successful bowler with figures of 4/94.

