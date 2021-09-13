"If he was breaking the bubble, where were the people to stop him?" - Salman Butt defends Ravi Shastri

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has rallied behind Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who recently courted criticism for allegedly breaking bio-bubble protocols for a public book launch during the India-England Test series.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt questioned the leniency shown by the hosts for not restricting Ravi Shastri from organizing the event. He even brought up pitch evasions by vlogger 'Jarvo' to defend the head coach's recent retort that the "whole country is open".

"We saw in the crowd that no one was wearing masks, no one was following social distancing, he's (Ravi Shastri's) right that everything is open there. Even 'Jarvo' came inside the field and collided with Jonny Bairstow, they caught him alright, but no one talked about it. It wasn't the kind of bubble where there's a strict application of rules and regulations. And even if he went out, where were the people to stop him? Why did no one ask him not to break the bubble? It's not like the bubble is just a namesake, there are people who ensure its protocols are followed. There was nothing like it," said Salman Butt.

The Ravi Shastri book launch is going to get a fair bit of scrutiny I think. On the one hand, idiotic for players & staff to mingle w public w/o any precautions. But on the other, there wasn't a strict biosecure environment. No rules strictly broken. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #ENGvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) September 10, 2021

The book launch was attended by around 150 people, including ECB CEO Tom Harrison. Ravi Shastri and most of his backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19 soon after the event. And just before the final Test of the series, India's second physio also tested positive, which ultimately led to the cancelation of the decider.

"If the same had happened in an Asian country, England would have gone haywire" - Salman Butt on pitch invasions

#jarvo69 Winning the game for India and also breaking a new world record at the same time!

Is Jarvo the best cricket player of all time?

FULL VIDEO = https://t.co/Mv0QJV3334 pic.twitter.com/VJQiukcH0q — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) September 7, 2021

Speaking specifically about the three pitch invasions, Salman Butt said if the same had happened in an Asian country, the reaction from the ECB and other western boards would have been starkly different to the calculated silence today.

"He came in and collided with Jonny Bairstow and everyone saw him. What was the reaction? He was treated like a normal spectator who came inside and then forced out. If the same had happened in an Asian country, England would have gone haywire and other countries would have started talking too. But just because it was in England, there's no talk," Salman Butt added.

The riveting Test series ended abruptly, with India leading 2-1 after four Tests. The ball is currently in the ICC's court to decide the fate of the final match.

