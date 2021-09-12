“The whole country is open” - Ravi Shastri reacts to book launch controversy in the UK

Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has defended himself against allegations that his book release event in London played a role in him testing positive for COVID-19. After Shastri, three more members of the support staff also tested positive, leading to the cancelation of the last India-England Test in Manchester.

Following the development, a section of the English media blamed Ravi Shastri for organizing the book launch on September 1. Reports in Indian media also claimed that the BCCI was miffed with both Shastri and captain Virat Kohli for attending the book launch event.

Speaking to mid-day, Ravi Shastri pointed out that the entire UK is ‘open’ and there are no restrictions in place.

“The whole country (United Kingdom) is open. Anything could have happened from Test One,” Ravi Shastri, while responding to the allegations against him.

Apart from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Dr Nitin Patel were sent into isolation from Day Four of The Oval Test, after the head coach tested positive. Then, just ahead of the Manchester Test, assistant physio Yogesh Parmar also returned a COVID-19 positive test, eventually leading to the match being canceled.

Update: The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test.



Details: https://t.co/5EiVOPPOBB — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2021

"Best summer of cricket England has seen in a long time": Ravi Shastri

Reacting to India’s impressive performance in England, Ravi Shastri hailed the efforts of Kohli and co. He proclaimed:

“It’s been the best summer of cricket England has seen in a long time certainly from an Indian cricket team. It’s Covid times, awesome summer though. The boys were fantastic either side of the Thames.”

Before England, India also got the better of Australia 2-1 Down Under, registering their second Test series win in Australia in as many visits.

“No team played in Covid times like this Indian team did in Australia and England. Just ask the experts here. Nothing has given me more job satisfaction in the game and I have been around for a bit as you would know,” Ravi Shastri added about India’s recent success away from home.

Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/fJx8A240MS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 6, 2021

The 59-year-old is unlikely to continue in his role as Team India’s head coach after his contract expires following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

