IND vs ENG 2021: “Three pacers, two spinners Team India's ideal bowling line-up in England” - Aakash Chopra

Former batsman Aakash Chopra wants Team India to play five bowlers - three pacers and two spinners - during the upcoming Test series against England. Chopra pointed out that the ball grips and turns during this time of the year in England and hence India must back both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to deliver.

The side’s bowling combination in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand was heavily questioned and criticized. India's decision to play both spinners on a seaming track in Southampton backfired as the Kiwis secured a victory by eight wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra stated that Team India must play five bowlers, including two spinners, and back six batters to do the job in the top and middle-order. The former opener said:

“Try and play five bowlers - three fast bowlers and two spinners. Even if Rishabh Pant bats at six in that case, Ashwin and Jadeja can definitely contribute with the bat. They will have to put mind to matter and score runs. But playing three fast bowlers and two spinners will give Team India incredible depth in the bowling.”

“Bumrah, Shami and Ishant will be my three pacers while Ashwin and Jadeja can handle the spin department. Second half of English summer, the ball is going to grip and turn. The first match is in Nottingham, where Team India might go in with only four bowlers. But going ahead in the series, five bowlers should be a must according to me.”

A big hello 👋 from Trent Bridge. Our venue for the 1st Test against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/79cVVcf3JH — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

Team India should avoid experimenting with Pujara, Vihari as openers: Aakash Chopra

With Shubman Gill ruled out, India will again have to change their opening combination for the Test series. According to Chopra, the visitors must avoid experimenting at the top of the order and go with Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma, who have tasted success as an opening pair in India. Chopra explained:

“There are not plenty of options in the opening department. Team India’s camp does seem to have a lot of confidence in Abhimanyu Easwaran as of now, as per reports. Mayank Agarwal is making a comeback of sorts. Prithvi Shaw has been chosen on the back of some stellar white-ball form. So, Agarwal should open with Rohit Sharma since KL Rahul has been earmarked as a middle-order bat. Team India should avoid experimenting with Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari at the top of the order.”

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



Thoughts 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hcUrP3NzbX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

India and England will meet in the first match of the five-match series from August 4 in Nottingham.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra