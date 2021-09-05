IND vs ENG 2021: Top 3 Indian batsmen in the current team with most Test tons against England

Over the last few years, quite a few batsmen from India have performed in scintillating fashion against England. While Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record for the most centuries (7) against the side, there have been three cricketers in the current setup who have a good chance of breaking his record.

Here's a quick look at the other former batsmen with the most tons against England.

Player Centuries against England Sunil Gavaskar 4 Rahul Dravid 7 Gundappa Viswanath 4

We take a look at three players who are still active and have the most number of Test centuries against Joe Root & Co.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara - 5 centuries

The Saurashtra batsman might have had an inconsistent run so far in the series, but he does lead the pack of current crop of Indian batsmen with the most hundreds against England. Pujara has five centuries against the side and has 1699 runs at an average of 43.83. He has had scores of 91 and 61 in the series so far against Joe Root and his men.

#2 India skipper, Virat Kohli - 4 centuries

The India skipper has four centuries against England. Although he has been hundred-less since his last Test against Bangladesh in 2019, he leads the list for most hundreds in the current group of Indian players. Kohli has stacked up 1960 Test runs against England at an average of 43.55. He has notched up two fifties against the opposition so far in this series.

#3 KL Rahul- 3 centuries

The Karnataka batsman has three centuries against England, with the latest coming in the second Test at Lord's. Rahul has 847 runs against the side from 12 matches at an average of 38.50 with a high score of 199.

Rahul currently has one hundred and one fifty in the ongoing series against England. His opening partner Rohit Sharma has two tons against the same opposition.

