IND vs ENG 2021: Top stats after Team India’s capitulation for 78 at Headingley

Following the euphoria of the Lord’s triumph, Team India were brought down to earth swiftly, as they crumbled to 78 all out on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Headingley.

Virat Kohli finally called correctly but it was a bad toss to win in the end. India lasted all of 40.4 overs after the Indian captain decided to bat first.

The procession of wickets for Team India began in the first over itself as KL Rahul was caught behind off James Anderson for a duck. The England legend proceeded to add the scalps of Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli as Team India found themselves in early trouble at 21/3.

The visitors could not recover from the early jolts and were bowled out for a disastrous 78. Rohit Sharma (19) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only batters to get into double figures.

In Numbers: Team India’s Headingley collapse

Following Team India’s capitulation at Headingley on Day 1 of the third Test against England, we look at a few significant stats related to the visitors’ poor showing.

#1 Team India’s ninth lowest total in Test cricket

Team India’s 78 all out at Headingley on Wednesday is now their ninth lowest total in Test cricket. Their lowest total in Test cricket was registered against Australia in Adelaide last year, when they crumbled to 36 all out.

Jimmy Anderson draws first blood as Rahul reaches out for an expansive cover drive only to nick behind.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Rahul #Anderson pic.twitter.com/MbcCqw5B3Z — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 25, 2021

India’s other totals lower than 78 are as follows - 42 vs England at Lord’s (1974), 58 against England and Australia in Brisbane (1947) and Manchester (1952) respectively, 66 vs South Africa in Durban (1996), 67 vs Australia in Melbourne (1948), 75 vs West Indies in Delhi (1987) and 76 vs South Africa in Ahmedabad (2008).

78 is now India's 9th lowest total in Test cricket.

And their third lowest in England.#EngvInd #EngvsInd#IndvEng #IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 25, 2021

This is also their third lowest total in England after the aforementioned 42 (Lord’s) and 58 (Manchester). Further, India’s 78 is now the seventh-lowest total in Test history by a team choosing to bat first.

#2 Third lowest total for Team India in the 21st century

Team India’s 78 all out is the third lowest total for them in the 21st century. Their lowest was 36 in Adelaide in December last year, followed by the 78 against South Africa in Ahmedabad in 2008.

Team India were also dismissed for 94 vs England at The Oval in 2014 and 99 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2002.

Lowest Test scores for India in the 21st century:



36 - vs AUS at Adelaide, 2020

76 - vs SA at Ahmedabad, 2008

78 - vs ENG at Headingly, 2021

94 - vs ENG at The Oval, 2014

99 - vs NZ at Hamilton, 2002#ENGvIND — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 25, 2021

India’s 78 on Wednesday also marked their first instance of no batter reaching 20 in the first innings of a Test match.

#3 Anderson joins Nathan Lyon in elite list

James Anderson has joined Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon at the top of the list among bowlers who have dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli the most times in Test matches. Wednesday (August 25) marked the seventh time Anderson has sent back Kohli in the longest format.

Most times dismissing Kohli in Tests



7 Nathan Lyon

7 James Anderson — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 25, 2021

Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes are the other bowlers to have tasted decent success against the Team India skipper. Each one of them has dismissed Kohli on five occasions.

#4 Virat Kohli’s half-century without a century

Team India captain Kohli has now played 50 consecutive international innings without a hundred. With this, he doubled his previous highest streak of 25.

Virat Kohli now has 50 consecutive international innings without a hundred. He doubled his previous highest streak of 25.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 25, 2021

Kohli’s last hundred in international cricket was registered against Bangladesh in Kolkata during the Day-Night Test in November 2019.

#5 Unwanted record for Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah

Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah batted well in the first two Tests against England. But following his blob on Day 1 of the Headingley Test, he became the batter with the most Test ducks in 2021.

Most ducks in 2021 Tests:-



6 - Jasprit Bumrah

5 - Rory Burns

4 - James Anderson

4 - Roy Kaia

4 - Dan Lawrence

4 - Dom Sibley#ENGvIND — #ENGvIND #NZvBAN #ENGvIND #SAvSL (@Hamza_Updates) August 25, 2021

Bumrah now has six to his name, going past England opener Rory Burns (five). James Anderson, Roy Kaia, Dan Lawrence and Dom Sibley follow them on the unwanted list with four scores of zero each.

#6 Busy day for Buttler

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler had fun behind the wickets as Team India’s batters kept edging balls to him. Along the way, the England gloveman also equalled a couple of records.

Buttler is now the second wicketkeeper to be involved in each of the first five dismissals (caught/stumped) in an innings. Aussie gloveman Brad Haddin did the same against India at the Gabba in 2014-15.

Jos Buttler is the second wicketkeeper to be involved in each of the first five dismissals (caught/stumped) in an innings after Brad Haddin against India at the Gabba in 2014/15.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 25, 2021

On Day 1 at Headingley, Buttler also became the third England keeper to be involved in all of the first four dismissals in an innings. Before Buttler, Jack Russell (vs Australia in Melbourne, 1990-91) and Jonny Bairstow (vs SA in Johannesburg, 2015-16) have achieved similar feats.

Buttler is having a field day! Takes his fifth catch as Pant flashes and edges a wide delivery.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Pant #Robinson pic.twitter.com/n8p7LGwnAd — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 25, 2021

Buttler took the first five catches in Team India’s first innings at Headingley on Wednesday (August 25).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra