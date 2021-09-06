IND vs ENG 2021: Top-three successful run-chases in Tests at the Oval

The fourth Test between England and India at the Oval has moved on to the final day with all four results possible. Chasing a target of 368 runs, England need 291 more to win with all ten wickets remaining in the bank.

The pitch at the Oval is subdued and doesn't look like it will offer much pace or bounce to the bowlers at the moment. It has been getting better and better for batting in the last couple of days. The surface is expected to remain true during the final day as well.

But chasing down over 350 runs in the fourth innings of a Test is never an easy track. It has happened only 12 times in the whole history of Test cricket. Hence, an England victory is still an improbable result even with the pitch not offering much for the Indian bowlers.

If England manage to chase down the target of 368 runs, the match will go down in history, as it will become the highest run-chase ever at the Oval. So what is the highest successful chase in history on this ground? Let us have a look.

All five results possible today



1. India win

2. England Win

3. Draw

4. Tie

5. Cricket will be the real winner 🥳🥳#EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2021

Top-three successful run-chases in Tests at the Oval

No team has chased down a target of over 200 runs at the Oval in the last two decades

All the major successful run-chases at the Oval have happened during the 20th century. In fact, a target of over 200 runs has never been chased down by a side at the Oval in the last two decades. The highest run-chase in the 21st century at the Oval is 198/4 scored by England against South Africa in 2008.

#1 England (263/9) vs Australia, 1902

In a thriller encounter that went down to the wire, England edged past Australia by chasing down 263 runs with just a solitary wicket remaining.

After winning the toss and electing to bat at the Oval, Australia put up 324 runs on the board. George Hirst then completed a five-wicket haul for the Aussies and reduced England to 183 runs in the first innings.

A second-innings collapse from Australia meant England had to chase 263 runs to win the Test. The top-order crumbled yet again, but a century from Gilbert Jessop took England past the target.

#2 West Indies (255/2) vs England, 1963

The Test between the West Indies and England at the Oval was the final match in a series entirely dominated by the visitors. The final day saw the West Indies sign off with another authoritative display with the bat.

After gaining a lead of 29 runs in the first innings, England scored 223 runs and set the West Indies a target of 253 runs in the fourth innings. They breezed their way to the target on the back of a century by Conrad Hunte and a half-century by Rohan Kanhai.

With this victory, West Indies won the five-match Test series by a 3-1 margin.

All 3 results alive at the oval today. If I was Eng this is how I would go about it. 1st session risk free cricket & aim for 70 runs(bonus anymore).2nd a bit more aggressive 90 runs & last session when bowlers tiring & wickets in hand 130 runs or can India take 10 wkts or a draw — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 6, 2021

#3 Australia (242/5) vs England, 1972

This match was the final Test of the 1972 Ashes. Australia were trailing 1-2 and had to win the Test to level the series.

After winning the toss and electing to bat at the Oval, England put 284 runs on the board. The reply from Australia was led by the Chappell brothers – Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell – with the duo scoring centuries. Australia took a lead of 115 runs at the end of their first essay.

England batted well in their second innings and set the Aussies a target of 242 runs. The Australian top-order stuttered a touch, but Paul Sheahan and Rod Marsh took their side home with a 71 run-partnership.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra