IND vs ENG 2021: Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and Test records

India and England will kick off their five-Test series with a match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from August 4 to 8.

Like most English venues, the conditions in Nottingham assist the pace bowlers. Stuart Broad bowled a magical spell of 8/15 at Trent Bridge in the Ashes in 2015. Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, picked up a game-changing five-wicket haul for India the last time the team played a Test at this stadium.

India have fond memories of playing at Trent Bridge. During their 2018 tour of England, Nottingham was the only venue where the visitors managed to win a Test. Virat Kohli and Co. will be keen to replicate the same performance in 2021.

With Trent Bridge set to host the India vs England Test series opener, here are some interesting stats you need to know from previous Tests played in Nottingham.

Stadium Name: Trent Bridge

City: Nottingham

Test Matches Played: 63

Matches Won by England: 22

Matches Won by touring team: 18

Matches Drawn: 23

Highest Individual Score: 278 - Denis Compton (England) vs. Pakistan, 1954

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/15 - Stuart Broad (England) vs. Australia, 2015

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 14/99 - Alec Bedser (England) vs. Australia, 1938

Highest Team Score: 658/8 dec. - England vs. Australia, 1938

Lowest Team Score: 60 - Australia vs. England, 2015

Highest Successful Run Chase: 284/6 - England vs. New Zealand, 2004

Head to Head at Trent Bridge: Matches - 14, Won by England - 4, Won by India - 4, Drawn - 6

Which Indian and English players have performed well in Test matches at Trent Bridge?

Virat Kohli (extreme right) has batting average of 52 in Tests at Trent Bridge

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has scored 209 runs in two Test appearances at Trent Bridge, with his highest score on this ground being 103. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root has amassed 434 runs in five Tests in Nottingham, with his best score being 154*.

Among the bowlers, James Anderson has scalped 64 wickets in 10 Tests at Trent Bridge. His bowling average at this venue has been 19.63. From the current Indian squad, Ishant Sharma has the most Test wickets (12) in Nottingham.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee