Watch: England refuse to learn as Axar Patel gets Dominic Sibley again

Axar Patel didn’t take long to hand India a breakthrough, with the left-arm spinner picking up a wicket in his first over of the fourth India-England Test. Dominic Sibley was the unfortunate victim as Patel got him out bowled.

TIMBER! 👌👌@akshar2026 strikes with the 2⃣nd ball he has bowled in the fourth Test. 👍👍#TeamIndia get their first wicket as Dom Sibley departs. @Paytm #INDvENG



Opening the innings for England, Dominic Sibley negotiated the initial phase of play, where Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma had the ball in hand. But the arrival of Axar Patel triggered his downfall, with Sibley getting out once again while playing for the turn.

Axar Patel got his 19th wicket of the series with his second ball of the day. The delivery pitched outside off and went in with the arm. With Dominic Sibley playing for the turn, the ball got a tiny inside edge and crashed onto the stumps.

The dismissal was eerily similar to several of Axar Patel's wickets in the series. With English batsmen still struggling to pick him, the signs look ominous for the visitors as they lose a wicket to the left-arm spinner again.

Dominic Sibley’s struggles against Axar Patel

Dom Sibley's difficult tour continues. He's now averaging 19.30 in Test cricket since the start of the year, scoring 193 runs in 11 innings - and 87 of those came in one day, in the opening Test of this series. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 4, 2021

It marks the third time Axar Patel has dismissed Dominic Sibley in the series. The England opener seems to have no idea how to play the left-arm spinner and has been caught out on multiple occasions.

Sibley was out LBW in the second Test as he went back to his crease and got hit on the pads. He then edged one to the wicket-keeper in the last game before getting bowled in the series decider.

The opener has struggled against India, despite starting the series with a gritty 87. He has scored just 131 runs in seven innings at a miserly average of 18.71.