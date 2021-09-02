IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli spends ample time in the nets, Ravichandran Ashwin bowls in India's final training session before 4th Test

Team India looked determined to make a comeback in the fourth Test against England on Thursday, as skipper Virat Kohli led the way in their final training session at The Oval.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just a few hours before the toss, Virat Kohli was seen spending ample time in the nets. He polished his defenses against the pacers, including the latest squad member Prasidh Krishna, while also playing some aggressive strokes against the spinners. The captain was also seen bowling a few of his quirky medium-pacers during the session.

Ravichandran Ashwin also plied his trade in the nets, even as his fans eagerly waited to see him finally getting a chance in the series. Ashwin's spin-bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja, who recently gave an injury scare, also had a hit with the bat and looked all but fit to go. You can watch the video of the session here:

The video also included clips from the net sessions of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India's best batsmen in the series so far. The duo will once again be crucial to India's chances in the fourth Test.

Interestingly, Cheteshwar Pujara, generally known for his unwavering defensive game, was seen hitting a few lofted strokes over mid-wicket in the nets. It'll be fascinating to see if the Test stalwart continues his positive gameplay from the last Test.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin's personal barriers between India and success at The Oval

Many believe that this Test could well be the game where Virat Kohli breaks his almost two-year-old century drought in international cricket. The right-hander notched his first half-century of the series at Headingley and looked quite composed at the crease before edging a wide delivery off Ollie Robinson.

Ashwin, meanwhile, will be itching to get his first game of the series at The Oval. He has a brilliant track record here, including a six-wicket-haul for Surrey just before the series. If given a chance, he'll have to make sure not to crumble under expectations and be at his best, which would be a handful for the England batsmen.

💬 We are ready to bounce back in the next Test: B Arun 🗣️#TeamIndia looking positive ahead of The Oval Test 💪🏻#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/81KGyU8nqN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2021

