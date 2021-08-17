IND vs ENG 2021: What happened the last time India played a Test at Headingley in Leeds?

Team India registered an awe-inspiring victory in the second Test at Lord's on Monday. Courtesy of the win, India now lead the five-match series against England by a 1-0 margin.

The first Test at Trent Bridge had earlier ended in a draw after rain washed out the fifth day of play.

After the remarkable win, India skipper Virat Kohli asserted that the team would not be complacent in the upcoming games. He made it clear that they would try to keep playing with similar levels of intensity and win as many games as possible.

India will now head to Headingley in Leeds to play the third Test of the series, which commences on August 25. So far, Team India have played six Tests at Headingley against England. They have emerged victorious on two occasions and lost three encounters, with a solitary Test in 1979 ending in a draw.

Interestingly, India have won their last two Tests at this venue in 1986 and 2002.

August 22-26, 2002: India beat England by an innings and 46 runs at Headingley in Leeds

India last played England at Leeds in the third Test of the four-match series during the 2002 tour. The hosts won the first Test match at Lord's but the second Test in Nottingham ended in a draw. England were leading the series 1-0 going into this game. India needed to win this match to stay alive in the series.

Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly won the toss and elected to bat first in bowling-friendly conditions. England pacer Mathew Hoggard dismissed Indian opener Virender Sehwag (8 in 23 balls) in the seventh over after a sedate start from the visitors. Sanjay Bangar (68 in 236 balls) and Rahul Dravid (148 in 307 balls) joined hands after the fall of the first wicket and stitched a patient 170-run partnership for the second wicket after playing 414 balls.

The duo showed immense application, composure and grit to counter the English bowling attack in the challenging overcast conditions on Day 1 to give India the upper hand in the encounter. Later Sachin Tendulkar (193) and Sourav Ganguly (128) cashed in on the perfect platform set by the top order and helped India reach 628/8 before declaring the innings.

England came in to bat after 180.1 overs on the field. Indian bowlers bowled impressively and bundled out the hosts for just 273 in their first innings. The bowling figures read - Zaheer Khan (2/59), Ajit Agarkar (2/59), Anil Kumble (3/93), and Harbhajan Singh (3/40).

England went on to bat again after Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly enforced a follow-on. Things did not change much this time either as the home team got all-out for 309 runs and lost the match by an innings and 46 runs. Skipper Nasser Hussain (110) tried his best, but he lacked support from the other members in the second innings. Anil Kumble (4/66) was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings for India.

