Deep Dasgupta explains why Virat Kohli is a good fit at No.4 in T20Is

Deep Dasgupta feels the No.4 slot seems ideal for Virat Kohli in T20Is. The cricketer-turned-commenter explained why it makes sense for the Indian skipper to bat down the order in order to accommodate the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

The last two T20Is against England have seen Virat Kohli drop to the No.4 slot. In both cases, a slightly aggressive batsman in the form of Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav came in at No.3.

Deep Dasgupta analyzed the change in Virat Kohli’s batting order in the shortest format of the game. Speaking on Sports Today, he discussed why he liked the idea of the Indian captain batting at No.4.

"The more I think about this current playing XI. I think that (Virat Kohli coming at No.4) makes a lot of sense because you have KL, Rohit opening, then you have someone like Surya to come and bat at 3 and bat freely. My point is Virat coming at 4, if there are early wickets, Virat can handle it," Dasgupta said.

Virat Kohli's strike-rate in this innings:



First 15 balls - 93.33

Balls 15-30 - 120

Balls 30-46 - 281.25



One of the best finishers in white-ball cricket?#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QwKjqeKDv6 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 16, 2021

India have tinkered with their top order this series, with one of the changes seeing Rishabh Pant come ahead of Shreyas Iyer. Deep Dasgupta explained why the hosts' new batting order makes sense ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"Both Rohit and Virat can control the innings and you have someone like Surya and KL Rahul to play the natural games and be explosive. And also, at No.5, you have someone like Rishabh Pant who can again be very explosive. So can Shreyas and Hardik. I don't mind this batting order, to be honest. This is not the first time that he has come and batted at No.4. There have been quite a few instances that he batted at 4 in T20 cricket," Dasgupta added.

Virat Kohli looked at home while batting at No.4 in the third T20I. The 32-year-old scored a sublime 77* off 46 balls, taking time to settle before going after the England bowlers at the death.

The skipper couldn’t replicate his performance in the fourth T20I, getting dismissed for just one by Adil Rashid. But Virat Kohli's decision to send Suryakumar Yadav ahead of him paid dividends, with the 30-year-old registering a match-winning 57 while batting at No.3.

"I think the combination might change a bit as soon as Ravindra Jadeja comes in" - Deep Dasgupta

While Deep Dasgupta lent his support to Virat Kohli coming in at No.4, he feels the Indian batting order will see further changes when Ravindra Jadeja returns to the team.

The dynamic all-rounder is currently on the sidelines as he steps up his recovery from the thumb injury he sustained in Australia. In his absence, India have decided to play an extra batsman and go with just five bowlers, with Hardik Pandya acting as the third seamer.

But Deep Dasgupta believes Ravindra Jadeja will walk back into India’s T20I line-up once he returns to full fitness.

"I think the combination might change a bit as soon as Jadeja comes in. The way Jadeja has been batting you can replace a batsman with Jadeja, giving you the luxury of six bowlers. I just have the feeling that when Jadeja comes in then one of the batsmen have to go," explained Deep Dasgupta.

India will play England in the series decider in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Virat Kohli's side haven’t lost a T20I series at home since 2018/19 and will want to extend that streak when they take on the visitors later today.