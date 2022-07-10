2 Indian players who succeeded in the 2nd T20I against England, and 2 who flopped 

Team India sealed the three-match T20I series against England on Saturday (July 9) following a comprehensive 49-run win in the second game at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The script for the second match was pretty much similar to the first, the only difference being that this time England won the toss and asked India to bat.

The visitors got off to a brisk start, racing to 61 for one at the end of the powerplay overs. However, England fought back well, courtesy of debutant pacer Richard Gleeson, who claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Experienced pace bowler Chris Jordan then ran through India’s middle and lower order to finish with excellent figures of four for 27.

Thanks to Gleeson and Jordan’s efforts, England restricted the Men in Blue to 170 for eight. The hosts, however, failed to chase down the target as Indian bowlers dominated proceedings from start to finish. Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 35 as the hosts were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Team India will look to whitewash England 3-0 by clinching the final match of the series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10). Ahead of the last game of the series, let’s look back at two Indian players who shone in the second match.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Jason Roy. Pic: Getty Images

Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the standout performer with the ball for the visitors. Defending 170, they needed to get off to a confident start, and Bhuvneshwar delivered the goods, striking with the very first delivery.

The seasoned pacer had England opener Jason Roy (0) caught in the slips for a golden duck as the hosts lost a wicket with the first ball of the chase. Bhuvneshwar then dismissed England captain Jos Buttler (four) for the second time in the series. Buttler nicked an away-swinging delivery and was brilliantly caught by Rishabh Pant, who was standing up to the stumps.

The 32-year-old returned to dismiss England debutant Gleeson and complete a three-wicket haul. He was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his figures of three for 15 as India thumped England rather comprehensively.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with an unbeaten 46. Pic: Getty Images

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his worth to the side with a crucial knock under pressure. After a frenetic start, India had slipped to 89 for five as Gleeson and Jordan rocked the visitors’ batting line-up.

Jadeja, however, steadied the innings with an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls. He struck five crucial fours and batted till the end to lift India to a competitive total, which made a big difference in the end.

Now, let’s also take a look at two Indian players who failed to impress in the second T20I against England.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli interacts with the crowd. Pic: Getty Images

Ahead of the second T20I on Saturday, there was a big debate over whether India should continue with the in-form Deepak Hooda at No. 3 or bring back the experienced but out-of-form Kohli. Hooda scored an unbeaten 47 and 104 in the recent two-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin.

With Kohli unavailable for the opening T20I of the series against England, Hooda batted at No.3 and smashed 33 in 17 balls. However, Indian captain Rohit confirmed at the toss for the second T20I that Kohli would be replacing Hooda.

Even as there were mixed reactions to the decision, the 33-year-old ended up registering another failure. He was back in the hut for one. Trying to take on Gleeson, Kohli only managed to miscue the ball up in the air and the fielder, Dawid Malan, took a well-judged catch.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik batting during the 2nd T20I. Pic: Getty Images

After Team India lost half of their side for 89 runs, Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik tried to rescue the innings with a steady partnership. They batted out a few overs and put together a decent sixth-wicket stand of 33. However, just when India needed the duo to accelerate, the partnership was broken.

Karthik was run out for 12 at the start of the 16th over, with India’s score reading 122. the veteran keeper-batter and Jadeja attempted a risky third run after the latter slashed a delivery outside off stump from Liam Livingstone towards sweeper cover.

Karthik dived desperately to make his crease at the striker’s end. But an accurate throw by Harry Brook was followed by some smart glovework by Buttler. The England keeper collected the ball with his right hand and broke down the stumps. In the end, Karthik’s 17-ball 12 turned out to be quite a poor batting effort.

