5 former India cricketers who want Virat Kohli out of the T20I XI

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli has had a horror run in international cricket for a while now. Every Indian cricket fan would know by now that the 33-year-old hasn’t scored a century since November 2019. The pressure has been growing on the former Indian captain with every failure, although opinions remain divided over whether he should be dropped or given an extended run.

Following India’s emphatic win in the opening T20I of the three-match series against England, curiosity grew over whether Kohli would be included in the playing XI for the second game (He wasn’t part of the squad for the first match). Again, there were extreme views from fans and critics over whether an in-form Deepak Hooda should be dropped in favor of a struggling Kohli.

On rather expected lines, Kohli was picked in the playing XI in place of Hooda. The out-of-sorts batter, however, failed again. He was dismissed for just one by debutant England pacer Richard Gleeson. And thus the debate continues!

Keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind, here are five former Indian cricketers who are not convinced of Kohli’s spot in the playing XI.

#1 Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev.

Indian legend Kapil Dev has questioned Kohli's backing despite his continued poor performances. He slammed the think tank for dropping a quality spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin from the Test side, but not having the guts to do the same with Kohli.

Speaking to ABP News, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain said:

"Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (former) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped.”

Analyzing Kohli’s performances in recent times, he added that the 33-year-old has been well below par. Kapil commented:

"Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn't performing, then you can't keep the performing youngsters out of the team. I want competition for places in the team in a positive sense that these youngsters should try and outperform Virat.”

#2 Karsan Ghavri

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri

Former Indian pacer Karsan Ghavri also shared similar sentiments with Kapil regarding Kohli’s place in the T20 squad. Asked if the Indian think tank should persist with him in the 20-over format, Ghavri told Sportskeeda:

“Players should be selected on merit. Virat has made India proud on many occasions, but drop him if he’s not in form. It’s as simple as that. Bring in the guys who are in form. Virat Kohli is a big name, but where are the runs? How long can you play based on your past reputation? He’s still stuck on 27 Test centuries. Meanwhile, Joe Root has now surpassed him despite lagging behind until recently.”

He also slammed Kohli and Rohit Sharma for taking frequent breaks. Taking a dig at the star cricketers, he commented:

“How much rest do Virat and Rohit need? How long did Virat bat in the Test match? Playing for India should be their number one priority. You should shoot for advertisements during the IPL, not while playing for India.”

Both Kohli and Rohit have been rested for the three-match ODI series in West Indies, with Shikhar Dhawan being named as captain.

#3 Ajay Jadeja

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja also believes that there is no place for Kohli in Team India’s best T20I playing XI any longer. According to Jadeja, the Men in Blue need to take a stern call over whether they want to continue with the new template of playing aggressive cricket in T20Is or go back to a more conservative approach.

Speaking specifically on Kohli with regards to the same, Jadeja told Sony Sports:

"Virat Kohli is a choice that you have to make. Do you want to play that solidity at the top and then get runs right at the back? It's that old-style when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will bat at the top and you would have players like Dhoni where they get 60 in the last 4 overs.”

He added:

"It depends on whom you want to play. I feel you have a choice, it's a tough one to make. If I had to pick a T20 side, Virat probably won't be there.”

#4 Wasim Jaffer

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer.

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that Kohli is no longer a certainty in the playing XI in T20Is. He conceded that the 33-year-old would be given a few more chances to prove his worth, but added that if he fails, the selectors would not be averse to taking a tough call. Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo during an interaction:

"His form will be considered. His IPL strike rate hasn't been great. He's not been in the best of forms. Deepak Hooda can give you an option with bowling, which will be considered, but not straight away."

Jaffer continued:

"I'd say Kohli will get an opportunity to play a few matches, and then, probably, selectors will take a call, but I don't think he'll be a certainty because so many young players have done so well. In the last T20 World Cup, the strike rate, that approach, was questioned, and I think we need to keep looking at the future.”

#5 Zaheer Khan

Former India left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan.

There was no place for Kohli in former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan’s playing XI for the second T20I against England, which was played in Birmingham on Saturday (July 9).

While the former captain was picked in the team, Zaheer suggested only one change ahead of the match, excluding Kohli from his playing XI. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he opined:

“It is hard to sit and figure out which direction they are going to go in terms of selection. I don’t think they will make any changes (for the second T20I). If at all, one change at most. Since Arshdeep is not there for the second T20I, Jasprit Bumrah will take that spot.”

It remains to be seen whether Kohli will be part of the playing XI for the final T20I of the series against England on Sunday (July 10) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

