“Keeper standing up to the stumps for Bhuvneshwar was a proactive move” - Parthiv Patel analyzes Jos Buttler’s dismissal in 2nd IND vs ENG T20I

Former Team India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel has described the tactic of Rishabh Pant standing up to the stumps for Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the second T20I against England as a proactive move.

The ploy worked wonders for India as Pant took a brilliant catch of Jos Buttler (4) off an away swinging delivery from Bhuvneshwar. England failed to recover from the blow and crumbled to 121 all out while chasing 171.

According to Patel, India strangled Buttler by bringing the keeper up, which eventually forced a false shot out of him. Sharing his views on Cricbuzz regarding the dismissal, the former cricketer said:

“The wicketkeeper standing up to the stumps for Bhuvneshwar was a proactive move. They (India) restricted Buttler, telling him that if you want to counter the effect of the swing, you need to come out of the crease and hit the ball. Also, since the keeper was up, Buttler couldn’t stand out of his crease. Credit must go to Pant for taking that catch while standing up.”

Saturday’s dismissal marked the second time in two games that Bhuvneshwar got the big scalp of the England captain. The seasoned pacer cleaned up Buttler for a golden duck in the first T20I.

“Look at the lengths he has bowled” - RP Singh praises Bhuvneshwar for utilizing experience

According to former Indian left-arm seamer RP Singh, Bhuvneshwar has brought his experience into play against Buttler, which has resulted in him dismissing the England captain in consecutive games. He elaborated:

“Bhuvneshwar has the experience. Look at the lengths he has bowled. Everyone knows that Buttler is troubled by inswinging deliveries (referring to first T20I dismissal). Because some bowlers have played a lot of games, they have an idea about what is the best ball to bowl to get a particular batter out. Bhuvneshwar is doing exactly that.”

Praising the 32-year-old Indian seamer, he added:

“Bhuvneshwar has been bowling well, but picking wickets while bowling well is a skill in itself. He has the ability to swing the ball both ways. Taking wickets always breaks the back of the opposition. Today (Saturday) we also saw something different, the keeper standing up to him, to stop the batter from stepping out.”

Bhuvneshwar was adjudged the Player of the Match in the second T20I for returning with figures of three for 15. Apart from Buttler, he also dismissed Jason Roy (0) and Richard Gleeson (two).

