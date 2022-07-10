“Partnerships in bowling very important, just like in batting” - RP Singh on Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former left-arm pacer RP Singh praised the Indian pace bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after they played a key role in the team’s win in the second T20I against England. He stated that partnerships in bowling are as important as batting partnerships as the players can feed off each other.

The Men in Blue thrashed the Englishmen by 49 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday (July 9). Sent into bat after losing the toss, India posted a competitive 170 for eight on the board. Bhuvneshwar (3/15), Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/10) then starred with the ball to clean up the hosts for 121.

Following the win, Singh hailed Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah for their bowling performances. During a post-match discussion on Cricbuzz, he said:

“Partnerships in bowling are very important, just like in batting. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were a very successful pair a few years back, but their alliance was broken due to injuries (to Bhuvneshwar). Today, they dismissed key batters in the first six overs, and the reward for it was a 49-run win.”

Bhuvneshwar got India off to the perfect start in their defense of 170, having Jason Roy caught at slip for a golden duck. He then dismissed England captain Jos Buttler for the second time in as many games, having him caught behind. Bumrah cleaned up dangerous hitter Liam Livingstone with a slower delivery as England crumbled to 27 for three inside the powerplay.

“When you get a wicket in the first over, you are ahead in the game” - Parthiv Patel on Bhuvneshwar’s early strike

Sharing his views on Team India’s comprehensive win, former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel opined that the hosts were always playing catch-up once they lost early wickets in the powerplay. He elaborated:

“When you get a wicket in the first over, you are ahead in the game. The pressure of chasing then increases. After India took 3 for 36 in the powerplay, England did not have a chance. India kept picking up wickets even after that. The formula to win T20 matches is to pick wickets. You can’t stop batters from scoring runs in this format.”

Bhuvneshwar picked up wickets in the first over in both matches. While he dismissed Roy for a first-ball duck on Saturday, he also clean bowled Buttler for a golden duck in the first T20I.

