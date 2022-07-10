IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India defeated England by 49 runs in yesterday’s (July 9) T20I match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Bowling first after winning the toss, England restricted the Men in Blue to 170 for 8 as debutant Richard Gleeson claimed 3 for 15 while Chris Jordan picked up 4 for 27. However, the Indian bowlers proved to be too good for England as the hosts were bundled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was superb with figures of 3 for 15 while Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/10) also came up with praiseworthy performances. With a thumping win, India clinched the three-match T20I series with a game in hand. Skipper Rohit Sharma also extended his record winning streak to 14 matches in T20Is.

Defending a total of 170, Kumar got India off to a terrific start yet again. He sent Jason Roy back for a first-ball duck as the England opener poked at a length ball outside off and edged the delivery to slip.

Kumar then dismissed Jos Buttler (4) for the second time in the series. He got a length ball outside off to swing away and Rishabh Pant took a good catch, standing up. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger but India used DRS to overturn the decision.

England could not recover from the disastrous start as Liam Livingstone (15) was castled by a brilliant slower one from Bumrah. Harry Brook (8) then holed out to long-on, trying to take on Chahal.

The hosts lost half of their side for 55 when Dawid Malan (19) reverse-swept a full toss from Chahal to point. There was no rescue act from Sam Curran (2) as he mistimed a lofted hit off Bumrah and was caught by Hardik Pandya, who backpedaled from mid-off and took a tumbling catch.

Moeen Ali once again looked in great touch. He struck three fours and two sixes in quick time to lift England. Hardik, however, ended Moeen’s knock on 35 off 21. The left-hander chipped a catch to mid-off, looking to go over the top. There was more disaster in store for England as Jordan (1) ran out the very next ball after a terrible mix-up with David Willey.

Kumar returned to pick up a third wicket as Gleeson (2) miscued a slower one and was caught by Virat Kohli, running to his right from long-off. Harshal Patel ended another one-sided contest by cleaning up Matt Parkinson as Willey was left stranded on 33* off 22 balls.

Gleeson, Jordan shine as England restrict India to 170 for 8

Richard Gleeson celebrates after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Pic: Getty Images

Debutant England pacer Gleeson claimed 3 for 15 while Jordan impressed again with 4 for 27 as the hosts held India to 170 for 8. The visitors got off to yet another impressive start with the willow. However, Gleeson dismissed India’s big guns Rohit Sharma (31), Kohli (1) and Rishabh Pant (26) to put England on top. Jordan then got the better of the middle and lower-order, but Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 46 off 29 lifted the Men in Blue to a competitive total.

England dropped Rohit in the first over as Roy could not hold on to a catch at backward point. The Indian captain immediately made the opposition pay, lofting Willey over long leg for six. Rohit and Pant combined to smack Willey for a six and two fours in the pacer’s next over.

Rohit looked dangerous when Gleeson caught him off guard with a sharp short ball. The right-handed batter attempted a pull but could only top edge the delivery behind the wickets.

Kohli came and went in a flash. He attacked a length ball outside off stump from Gleeson and miscued the stroke. Malan at backward point took a well-judged catch.

The debutant England pacer found himself on a hat-trick as Pant was also dismissed on the very next ball. The left-hander charged down the track and looked to smash the pacer. However, he only managed an inside edge that was held by the keeper.

Jordan jolted India further by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Hardik (12) off consecutive deliveries. The former was caught off a miscued pull while the latter steered a short of a length delivery to backward point.

Dinesh Karthik and Jadeja played out a few overs, hoping to attack at the death. However, a brilliant piece of fielding by England ended the stand. Jadeja slashed a length ball outside off from Livingstone towards sweeper cover. The batters decided to risk a third run but Brook sent in a brilliant throw, which Buttler collected with his right hand and broke down the stumps. Karthik put in a desperate dive but was caught short of his crease.

Click here to watch Dinesh Karthik's run-out.

Jadeja struck a few handy boundaries to lift India even as Jordan dismissed Harshal Patel (13) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2) at the other end.

India vs England 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd T20I?

Following a batting collapse, Jadeja rescued the visitors with a mature 46 not out off 29 balls. With the ball, Kumar was superb, claiming 3 for 15. Bumrah and Chahal also impressed with two wickets each without giving away too many runs.

For England, debutant Gleeson made a massive impact, dismissing Rohit, Kohli and Pant. Jordan once again proved his worth with a four-fer, but the batters failed to deliver.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling spell.

