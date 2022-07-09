[WATCH] Jos Buttler’s one-handed brilliance leads to Dinesh Karthik’s run out in 2nd IND vs ENG T20I

England captain Jos Buttler came up with a smart piece of glovework to run out Indian batter Dinesh Karthik in the second T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday (July 9). Karthik (12 off 17) was the sixth wicket to fall in the Indian innings at a score of 122 after England won the toss and asked India to bat first.

After a flurry of wickets, Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja hung on for a few overs to try and do some damage control. However, the stand was broken in the 16th over as Buttler caught a diving Karthik short of his crease with a sharp piece of keeping.

Liam Livingstone's delivery outside off was slashed by Jadeja towards sweeper cover after which the two batters decided to return for a risky third run. England fielder Harry Brook sent in an accurate throw, which Buttler collected with his right hand and broke down the stumps. Karthik put in a desperate dive but replays showed he was short of the crease.

England debutant Richard Gleeson stuns India with three-fer

Debutant pacer Richard Gleeson claimed 3 for 15 in four overs for the home side, including a maiden, as India slipped after a comfortable start. Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) added a brisk 49 for the opening wicket.

Gleeson broke the dangerous stand by having Rohit caught behind with a short ball that the Indian captain could only edge behind the wickets. Buttler took a good catch, running backwards.

Gleeson also dismissed Virat Kohli for 1 as the Indian batter's horror run with the willow continued. The Indian No. 3 attempted to attack a lengthball outside the off stump from Gleeson. However, Kohli miscued the stroke, which ended up going behind backward point, where Dawid Malan took an excellent catch.

Pant’s innings ended off the very next ball as he danced down the crease and tried to slog the bowler. All he managed was an inside edge that was gleefully accepted by Buttler.

BCCI @BCCI



After being put to bat first,



top scored with a fine 46* in the innings.



Scorecard - #ENGvIND Innings Break!After being put to bat first, #TeamIndia post a total of 170/8 on the board. @imjadeja top scored with a fine 46* in the innings.Scorecard - bit.ly/ENGvIND-2NDT20I Innings Break!After being put to bat first, #TeamIndia post a total of 170/8 on the board. @imjadeja top scored with a fine 46* in the innings.Scorecard - bit.ly/ENGvIND-2NDT20I #ENGvIND https://t.co/TOUuhCQfvk

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 46 off 29 balls. However, Chris Jordan (4/27) ran through the middle and lower-order and India were restricted to 170 for 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far