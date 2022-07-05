3 Indian cricketers who might not play a Test for a long time after flopping against England

India failed to grasp a golden opportunity to win a Test series in England as they surrendered the Edgbaston Test to a spirited home side. Riding on the back of tons from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, England cantered home by seven wickets as several Indian players failed to deliver in the crunch game.

Had India's calendar been packed with Test cricket, these players might've been seen in action in the near future. After all, one bad game shouldn't decide the fate of their place in the side. But with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, followed by next year's ODI World Cup, white-ball cricket will dominate the headlines for a while.

India will play two Tests in Bangladesh later this year, apart from four against Australia at home. The two engagements are their only remaining involvement in the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle, with both series likely to be played in spin-friendly conditions.

Keeping these factors in mind, here are three Indian cricketers who disappointed in the fifth Test against England and might not play international red-ball cricket for a while.

#3 Shardul Thakur

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

As someone who always picks up crucial wickets and can contribute handy runs down the order, Shardul Thakur has been crucial to India's success on their tours of Australia and England. He has often produced something miraculous under pressure, even if the method to his madness isn't quite clear yet.

However, it might be a while before we see Thakur in white clothing. He isn't likely to produce much in Bangladesh and India, and whether he should be a part of India's first-choice playing XI - even overseas - is something that's still up for debate given his lack of consistency with the ball.

India are primed to play only two out-and-out fast bowlers in their next two Test series, and Thakur surely isn't going to make the grade if that happens. His poor performance in the fifth Test, where he leaked runs throughout and didn't make a mark with the bat, could prove to be a setback.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

England & India Net Sessions

A player whose form has dipped drastically in recent months across formats, Mohammed Siraj was a big letdown in the fifth Test against England. Yes, he scalped four wickets in the first innings including the prized scalp of eventual Player of the Series Joe Root, but the 28-year-old kept sending down boundary balls throughout the match.

Siraj struggled in the 2022 Indian Premier League as well, even losing his place in the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI briefly. Most of his troubles have been due to a lack of control with both line and length, something that cannot be resolved easily.

Siraj was excellent in India's home Tests earlier this year and will still be a key part of the team's plans in red-ball cricket. However, given his current form, he might not be the man to play against Bangladesh and Australia, even if the first-choice fast bowlers are rested.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Shreyas Iyer had made an excellent start to his Test career, with his special performance against Sri Lanka on a difficult Bengaluru track still fresh in memory. But playing his first overseas Test, the right-hander succumbed to his evident technical problems in both innings.

England's pace attack didn't consist of any bowlers who could consistently hit the 140-kmph mark, so Iyer was expected to overcome his short-ball woes and come up with telling contributions at No. 5. But he was dismissed by the short ball in both innings, first down the leg-side and then by an ungainly pull that made tail-enders cover their eyes in shame.

Iyer is a talented player of spin who can excel in the sub-continent, so he might not be totally out of the picture against Bangladesh and Australia. But his bouncer weakness is so pronounced that he might not be able to survive anywhere - and opposition teams will know that. With players like Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan vying for a spot in the middle order, India might temporarily look away from Iyer while he sorts out his flaws.

