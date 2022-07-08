IND vs ENG 2022: 3 Indian players who could unfortunately miss out on the 2nd T20I

India got off to the perfect start in the opening T20I against England, wrapping up a comprehensive 50-run victory. Rohit Sharma and Co. turned in a stellar all-round display at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The star of the show was all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who became the first Indian to register a four-wicket haul and a half-century in the same T20I contest. Despite the visitors losing their way towards the end, India piled up 198/8. England never got going in their case and were skittled out for 148.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh impressed on debut with a two-wicket haul, but hasn't been named in the squad for the remaining two matches. With Test regulars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja set to return for the second T20I in Birmingham, there are a few players on whom a tough call could be taken.

We look at three such players in this piece.

#1 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has taken to international cricket like a fish to water. The all-rounder was adjudged the 'Player of the Series' in the recent two-match rubber against Ireland last week, striking a belligerent century along the way.

Hooda picked up from where he left off with a momentum-sustaining 17-ball 33 in Southampton. Despite his exploits, his spot could be on the line with the impending return of Kohli and Pant. While it will be harsh on the 27-year old, the Indian team management may stick with the process of continuity as far as their first-choice XI is concerned.

Hooda could yet feature should India choose to open the batting with Kohli and leave Ishan Kishan out instead. Kishan has been in fine touch himself, however, since the home series against South Africa and could keep his spot should the management remain firm on Kohli batting at No. 3.

#2 Axar Patel

While he hasn't quite set the stage alight in recent times, Axar Patel has been a pivotal member as far as India's plans for the T20 World Cup are concerned. The all-rounder enjoyed a fruitful IPL season with the bat, even as wickets were a lot harder to come by.

Chipping away in the middle overs while also being an option in the powerplay, Axar has always been a useful T20 cricketer. However, Jadeja's impending return will all but see Axar make way for his fellow left-arm spinning all-rounder in the second T20I at Edgbaston.

Hooda is another bowling option that the visitors have at their disposal. Given his batting form, they could be tempted to throw him into the sixth-bowler role as well in place of Jadeja. Either way, Axar making way seems inevitable at this stage.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Now this could come as a bit of a shock, but it is possible that Dinesh Karthik may find himself out of India's playing XI for the Edgbaston T20I. While the ageless Karthik has been prolific as a finisher, there is a small matter of Pant's return to the side set to cast doubt over the former's place.

Pant has the upswing of being a left-handed batter who can take on spin in the middle overs, something that offsets his lack of consistency in the shortest format. Going by Axar's promotion in the series opener, it appears that the team management is keen on Karthik's entry point being held back until the last five overs.

The Tamil Nadu gloveman endured a torrid day behind the stumps as well in Southampton, giving Pant a clear edge on that front. With Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jadeja capable of donning the finishers' duties, a tough call could come Karthik's way despite his excellent batting form.

