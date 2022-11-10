IND vs ENG 2022: 3 players who can pick the most wickets in India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final

India and England will lock horns at the picturesque Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, to get into the final of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan. The Men in Blue have played some fantastic cricket and their bowling, in particular, has been simply brilliant on most occasions.

England have also been fantastic with the ball, especially at the death. They have all the variety needed in their attack to keep the Indian batters at bay. With the square boundaries at the Adelaide Oval not that huge, bowlers from both sides will be tested.

However, these are the occasions that the players live for and some of them will definitely back themselves to step up and deliver in such a crunch knockout game. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could have a fantastic outing with the ball:

#3 Sam Curran

England couldn't get Jofra Archer fit in time for the T20 World Cup and even the likes of Reece Topley were ruled out later with an injury. But just when Jos Buttler needed someone to step up, Sam Curran raised his hand and proved why he is arguably one of the best all-rounders in T20Is at the moment.

In just four games, Curran has picked up a staggering 10 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.40. He has been highly effective at the death and that has proved to be the difference between England and other sides on multiple occasions already in this tournament.

Buttler will want the left-arm pacer to fire once again on Thursday to help England reach their second T20 World Cup final.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Another left-arm pacer with 10 wickets in the tournament so far has been Arshdeep Singh. The 23-year-old pacer had to fill Jasprit Bumrah's big shoes and he has been simply sensational so far.

Arshdeep's most special ability has been his effectiveness in different phases of the innings. He is no longer just a death-overs specialist as he has also been picking wickets upfront. He will definitely be a key weapon for India once again, especially to send back England's top order as soon as possible.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India will want their most experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to step up on the big stage against England on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar caused England's top-order, especially Buttler, quite a few problems when the two teams last met in July this year.

The Men in Blue will be desperate to strike early in the powerplay and for that to happen, they will need Bhuvneshwar to dismiss the likes of Buttler and Alex Hales. If he even finds a hint of swing, England could be in real trouble as he has been brilliant this tournament, especially in his opening over and will set the tone nicely for his team.

