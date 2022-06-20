IND vs ENG 2022: 3 ways India's bowlers could dismiss Joe Root

India will head to Edgbaston, Birmingham wary of the Joe Root threat that could take the one-off Test match away from them. Since relinquishing captaincy, the Yorkshire batter seems to have rediscovered his penchant for big runs. That comes as a positive for England as they prepare to lock horns with Rohit Sharma and Co.

Root's last four innings includes two centuries as England trounced New Zealand by five wickets in both Tests. It shouldn't come as a surprise if he manages more runs in the third Test against the Kiwis at Leeds and head into the game against India with more runs under his belt.

Nevertheless, India have managed to keep Root quiet in the past and will look to draw up plans to do so again. Restricting Root should help the visitors keep England quiet.

Ahead of the decisive game, here's a look at three ways India's bowlers can dismiss Root:

#1 Pit Jasprit Bumrah against Joe Root

Jasprit Bumrah has been successful against Root, dismissing him six times. He has castled the batter once and has induced nicks a couple of times.

Bumrah's nippy pace and the angle he uses can cramp Root for room. The Englishman enjoys speed and width, but Bumrah's length makes it difficult for the batter to negotiate. This could be a key battle in the one-off Test.

#2 Swing bowlers against Root

While Root can hold his own against swing, serious pace and his penchant of poking at deliveries to make use of the speed has been a double-edged sword for him.

Seamers like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj who have proven effective with the new cherry could be quite a handful for the premier batter. Their ability to swing the ball both ways could help the visitors take the prized scalp of Root.

#3 Spin bowlers could also be handy against Joe Root

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have grabbed Joe Root's wicket five times apiece. Jadeja's skiddy and incoming deliveries, especially, seem to put the 30-year-old in trouble.

The duo's ten collective dismissals make it evident Root has had trouble teeing off against spin. With the subtle variations Ashwin has in his kitty, Root could have his hands full against India's spin twins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far